Kia Motors’ First Dealership In India Inaugurated In Noida

With trial production at their plant in Andhra Pradesh under way, Kia Motors’ first showroom in India was inaugurated by their MD and CEO Mr Kookhyun Shim in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. The carmaker has intentions to create the most exhaustive touchpoint network any new car maker has ever created in India and this is step one in Kia’s endeavour to expand its presence in the country.

The 12,000 sq. ft facility is equipped with dedicated consulting areas, state of the art lounge, a café for customers and an exclusive new car delivery area to ensure an exciting experience of owning a Kia car. Additionally, the showroom is equipped with dedicated service facilities to meet the after-sales requirements of the customers. The showroom is based on Kia’s ‘Red Cube’ concept which has been developed to promote trustworthiness and to differentiate the dealerships from the grey and repetitive city landscape.

The showroom has a distinct look, replete with the strong red fascia, side-return architecture, a clean and striking interior. This would allow the customers to have a more professional, comfortable and welcoming experience upon stepping inside the facility. It has a dedicated 6000 sq. ft. of sales and display area to cater to different demands of the customers. The experience will also extend to aftersales, where, under ‘Kia Promise To Care’, customized offerings will be made available to the customer throughout his ownership period.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr Manohar Bhat, Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia Motors India said, “We are happy to reflect quality and speed in everything that we do and hence we already have our first showroom in India ready, much before we start selling our products. This is an important milestone for Kia Motors India as it marks the customer focused physical presence of the brand in the country. The facility has the perfect mix of style, function and form and is in line with Kia’s new global standards. Kia is proud to have partnered with Allied Motors who have a 75-year-old legacy of being associated with the automotive sector with intrinsic and in-depth knowledge of selling automobiles. It is imperative for us tohave dedicated professionals with ample industry experience to ensure and impart one-of-its-kind experience to our customers. We are looking forward to a fruitful relationship with our customers through our state-of-the-art network.”