Best Cars Under 10 Lakh Which Rank High On Safety

Safety has become a very important factor for buyers at this point in time. Carmakers too, have realised this fact and now offer the best technological aids and also put in more than two airbags in their cars. Moreover, we have cars like the Mahindra Marazzo and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, which have scored a safety rating of 4-stars in the global NCAP crash test. Talking about crash tests, a special mention has to be made about the Tata Nexon, which happens to be the first India-made car to have a crash test rating of a perfect 5-stars by Global NCAP. Apart from these three, many manufacturers also offer multiple airbags and safety aids like ESP in their cars, here is a list of cars that offer this equipment, all at a starting price of less than INR 10 Lakh.

The Ford Figo offers a driver airbag as standard, while dual airbags are offered right from the Ambiente variant of the car. However, the top end variants offer a total of six airbags, keeping the passengers safe in case of any mishap. The Figo also offers an ESP system but only with the automatic gearbox. The Figo is powered by 2 petrol and 1 diesel engine.

Engines: 1.2-litre Petrol – 86 hp/112 Nm 1.5-litre petrol – 120 hp/136 Nm 1.5-litre petrol – 99hp/215 Nm

Prices start at INR 5 Lakh

Based on the Figo, the Freestyle too offers six airbags in the top end trim. Moreover, the car comes with Active Rollover Prevention system which uses the ESP and TCS systems to prevent the car from rolling over. The Freestyle comes with 1 petrol and 1 diesel engine.

Engines: 1.2-litre petrol – 95 hp/120 Nm 1.5-litre diesel – 100 hp/215 Nm

Prices of the Freestyle start at INR 5.43 Lakh

This compact sedan packs quite some safety aids and offers the most engaging driving experience in this segment with the powerful oil burner. Packing six airbags and the Active Rollover Prevention system is available only in the automatic trim. The Ford Aspire comes with 2 petrol engines and 1 diesel motor.

Engines: 1.2-litre Petrol – 86 hp/112 Nm 1.5-litre petrol – 120 hp/136 Nm 1.5-litre petrol – 99hp/215 Nm

Prices of the Ford Aspire start at INR 5.55 Lakh

Toyota Yaris is a car that takes safety very seriously, it offers not 6 but 7 airbags right from the base model. This sedan is a car that would take care of you and your family. The car is offered with only one petrol engine.

Engine: 1.5-litre petrol – 106 hp/140 Nm

Prices start at INR 8.75 Lakh

This lovely Japanese sedan has been on sale in India for more than 20 years now. While dual airbags are offered as standard, the top end variants of the City come with 6 airbags. The City is offered with a petrol and diesel engine.

Engines: 1.5-litre Petrol – 117 hp/145 Nm 1.5-litre diesel – 98.6 hp/200 Nm

Prices of the Honda City start at INR 9.9 Lakh

The Hyundai Verna, apart from the huge number of features present, offers 6 airbags with the top end SX(O) variant. Combined with an option of 4 engines, the Verna is a car that will keep you safe and offer much more.

Engines: 1.4-litre diesel – 89 hp/220 Nm 1.6-litre diesel – 126hp/260 Nm 1.4-litre petrol – 99 hp/132 Nm 1.6-litre petrol – 121 hp/151 Nm

Prices of the Verna start at INR 8.08 Lakh

Just like the other cars from Ford in this list, the Ford Ecoport offers six airbags in the top end trim. This compact SUV comes with a choice of 2 petrol and 1 diesel engine.

Engines: 1.5-litre petrol – 122 hp/150 Nm 1-litre petrol – 125 hp/170 Nm 1.5-litre diesel – 100 hp/215 Nm

The prices of the Ecosport start at INR 7.82 Lakh

This compact SUV is perhaps a game changer in the Indian market. For the first time in this segment, a car is offering as much as 7 airbags. The Mahindra XUV300 can choose between one petrol and one diesel engine.