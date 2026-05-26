Ferrari’s Wild New Luce EV Breaks Cover With 1050hp, 530km Range And A Design Nobody Expected

Ferrari has finally revealed its first fully electric car, called the Luce. The new model appears significantly different from the brand’s previous cars and has already garnered mixed online reactions, but one thing is certain: the Luce is one of the boldest cars Ferrari has ever made.
The Luce is a four-door, five-seater electric GT that produces more than 1000hp. According to Ferrari, the car took nearly five years to develop. Bookings are already open globally, and prices start from around €550,000, which converts to nearly Rs 6.1 crore.
The car was revealed in Rome, the same city where Ferrari secured its first-ever racing victory back in 1947. Ferrari says the name ‘Luce’ stands for light and direction toward the future.
Design Overview
The design takes a completely new direction. It does not follow the typical ‘Ferrari’ formula with a long bonnet and aggressive styling. The body looks sleek and futuristic, featuring a large glass area and a low roofline.
Ferrari worked with LoveFrom on this project, the design company linked to former Apple design chief Jony Ive.
The Luce gets a shell-like glasshouse structure along with floating aerodynamic sections at the front and rear. Ferrari says the drag coefficient is the lowest ever seen on one of its road cars, helping both efficiency and high-speed stability.
A few exterior details include:
- Four-door body style
- Five-seat layout
- 23-inch front wheels
- 24-inch rear wheels
- Round rear lamps inspired by older Ferrari models
- Aluminium body structure
- Transparent lighting elements
The Luce also becomes the first Ferrari with this kind of family-focused cabin layout.
Power and performance
Under the skin, the Luce uses four electric motors, one for each wheel. Together, they produce a combined 1050hp.
Performance figures are extremely quick.
- 0 to 100 kmph in 2.5 seconds
- 0 to 200 kmph in 6.8 seconds
- Top speed above 310 kmph
The car uses a 122kWh battery pack along with an 800V electrical system. Ferrari says the Luce can deliver more than 530km range on a full charge.
Fast charging support goes up to 350kW. Under suitable conditions, a large amount of battery charge can be added in around 20 minutes.
Ferrari has also developed the motors, battery pack, and major EV systems in-house. The battery itself works as a structural part of the chassis for improved rigidity and strength.
The Luce also gets:
- Four-wheel steering
- Active suspension derived from the Ferrari F80
- Torque vectoring
- Side Slip Control X
- New torque management system
- Advanced regenerative braking setup
Ferrari says each wheel can independently manage traction, steering angle, and vertical movement for better control and precision while driving.
Cabin and features
The interior takes a very different path compared to older Ferraris. The dashboard gets a modern digital setup with curved displays and a premium layout using aluminium, leather, and glass materials.
Ferrari has also added a rotating central screen that can move toward the passenger side.
The cabin mixes physical buttons and switches with digital controls. Ferrari says this was done to keep the driving experience more natural and engaging.
Other cabin highlights include:
- 21-speaker audio system
- 24-channel 3000W amplifier
- OLED display setup
- Large luggage area
- Premium cream leather finish
- Samsung-developed display system
- Corning Gorilla Glass surfaces
Since there is no traditional transmission tunnel, rear passengers get more space and improved comfort. Ferrari also says the Luce is its most comfortable production car yet, thanks to major work on noise insulation and ride quality.
The Luce receives a specially developed EV sound system that uses real vibrations from the electric motors to create a more natural driving sound. Drivers can also adjust power delivery and braking feel through steering-mounted paddle controls.
Mixed reactions online
The Luce has already created major discussions online. Some people feel Ferrari has moved too far away from its traditional styling, while others are appreciating the fresh design and new direction.
Ferrari has also confirmed that petrol and hybrid models will continue alongside the new electric car lineup.