Kawasaki India Offers Free Akrapovic Exhaust with Ninja ZX-10R & RR, crazy cashback on ZX-14R

Two of the meanest products offered by Kawasaki India, the Ninja ZX-10R and 14R are celebrating the motorcycle manufacturer’s 100th win in the WSBK series. A long-time participant in WorldSBK, Kawasaki has enjoyed success since the very first season, with French rider Adrien Morillas on a GPX750 winning the first trophy for the Japanese manufacturer at the Hungaroring in 1988. The most recent win for Jonathan Rea, on the Ninja ZX-10RR, put Kawasaki into the history books as only the third manufacturer to reach this landmark of 100 race victories

To celebrate the feat, Kawasaki India is throwing in a free Akrapovic exhaust system worth INR 80,970 with every purchase of the Ninja ZX-10R and RR. One of the most exciting litre-class bikes you can buy in the country, the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R is powered by a 998cc motor which flares out 200 PS at 13,000 rpm and 210 PS at the same engine speed with Ram Air. It is one of the rare road-going bikes to feature a balance free front Showa fork, which again, is a result of Kawasaki’s learnings from the track trickling into its production machines.

On the other hand, the ballistic Ninja ZX-14R is also celebrating the team’s 100th win and is being offered with a cashback of INR 3.5 Lakh. The big daddy is still one of the most powerful production motorcycles you can buy, what with its 1,400cc developing 200 PS at 10,000 rpm and 210 PS with Ram Air. The bike also boasts of a crazy torque output of 158.2 Nm @ 7,500 clicks. Coupled with a 22-litre fuel tank, you can go far and get there really fast. For further details about these offers, please contact your nearest Kawasaki India retailer.