New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio launched at INR 9.97 Lakh: Details, Variants, Specs, Images, Price and All You Need to Know

Carrying the most amount of venom under its hood, the new 2018 Mahindra Scorpio has been launched in India. With prices starting at INR 9.97 lakh for the S3 variant, the New Scorpio now comes with a 140 bhp mHawk engine, new 6-speed transmission, enhanced driving dynamics, and a few changes to the styling and interiors.
New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Variants
The new 2018 Mahindra Scorpio will be available in 6 variants: S3 (75bhp m2DICR engine), S5, S7 (120 bhp, 280 Nm mHawk engine), S7 & S11 (140 bhp, 320 Nm and optional 4WD on S11). It will be available in multiple seating configurations allowing owners to choose from 7, 8 & 9 seater options to match their needs.
New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Colour Options
Available in 5 colour options, namely, new Pearl White (Only in S11), Diamond White (Except S11), Napoli Black, D Sat Silver, Molten Red and 6 variants – S3, S5, S7 (120 bhp), S7 (140 bhp), S11 (140 bhp) and S11 (140 bhp with 4WD)
New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Details
For its 140 bhp guise, the following changes have been made to the drivetrain:
- Enhanced low-end torque
- New 6th Generation Borg Warner Turbo Charger
- New easy shift 6-Speed Transmission
- New Refinements in NVH result in a quieter cabin
- New latest generation braking system with 9.1 Bosch ABS
New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Styling
- New front grille with chrome inserts
- New alloy wheels
- New ORVMs with integrated side turn indicators
- New fog lamps with a chrome bezel
- New tailgate with chrome applique and an aeroblade wiper
- New lens for the LED tail lamps
- New redesigned footstep on the rear bumper
- New clear lens turn indicators and chrome highlights in the headlamps
- New skid plate
- New upper and lower grille mesh design
- New look air extractors
New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Interiors and Features
- New plush faux leather seats with faux leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever
- New roof mounted sunglass holder
- New mobile holder slot and bigger cubbyholes
- New reverse parking camera with dynamic assist
- New 1-touch lane change indicator
- New auto window roll-up
- Projector headlamps with static bending technology and LED eyebrows
- 15cms (6”) touch screen infotainment with Bluetooth/ CD/ DVD/ USB/ Aux
- GPS navigation in 10 languages
- Driver information system
- Steering mounted audio & cruise controls
- Cushion suspension & anti-roll technology
- Shift-on-the-fly 4WD system
- Intellipark
- Electrically adjustable ORVMs
- Tyre-tronics
- Micro hybrid technology
- Rain & light sensors
- Gear shift indicator
- Voice assist system
- Hydraulically assisted bonnet
New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Safety Features
- Dual Airbags (Passenger + Driver)
- ABS
- Panic brake indication
- Collapsible steering column & side intrusion beams
- Engine immobilizer
- Anti-theft warning
- Seat belt reminder lamp
- Speed alert
- Auto door lock while driving