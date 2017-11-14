New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio launched at INR 9.97 Lakh: Details, Variants, Specs, Images, Price and All You Need to Know

Carrying the most amount of venom under its hood, the new 2018 Mahindra Scorpio has been launched in India. With prices starting at INR 9.97 lakh for the S3 variant, the New Scorpio now comes with a 140 bhp mHawk engine, new 6-speed transmission, enhanced driving dynamics, and a few changes to the styling and interiors.

New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Variants

The new 2018 Mahindra Scorpio will be available in 6 variants: S3 (75bhp m2DICR engine), S5, S7 (120 bhp, 280 Nm mHawk engine), S7 & S11 (140 bhp, 320 Nm and optional 4WD on S11). It will be available in multiple seating configurations allowing owners to choose from 7, 8 & 9 seater options to match their needs.

New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Colour Options

Available in 5 colour options, namely, new Pearl White (Only in S11), Diamond White (Except S11), Napoli Black, D Sat Silver, Molten Red and 6 variants – S3, S5, S7 (120 bhp), S7 (140 bhp), S11 (140 bhp) and S11 (140 bhp with 4WD)

New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Details

For its 140 bhp guise, the following changes have been made to the drivetrain:

Enhanced low-end torque

New 6th Generation Borg Warner Turbo Charger

New easy shift 6-Speed Transmission

New Refinements in NVH result in a quieter cabin

New latest generation braking system with 9.1 Bosch ABS

New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Styling

New front grille with chrome inserts

New alloy wheels

New ORVMs with integrated side turn indicators

New fog lamps with a chrome bezel

New tailgate with chrome applique and an aeroblade wiper

New lens for the LED tail lamps

New redesigned footstep on the rear bumper

New clear lens turn indicators and chrome highlights in the headlamps

New skid plate

New upper and lower grille mesh design

New look air extractors

New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Interiors and Features

New plush faux leather seats with faux leather wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

New roof mounted sunglass holder

New mobile holder slot and bigger cubbyholes

New reverse parking camera with dynamic assist

New 1-touch lane change indicator

New auto window roll-up

Projector headlamps with static bending technology and LED eyebrows

15cms (6”) touch screen infotainment with Bluetooth/ CD/ DVD/ USB/ Aux

GPS navigation in 10 languages

Driver information system

Steering mounted audio & cruise controls

Cushion suspension & anti-roll technology

Shift-on-the-fly 4WD system

Intellipark

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Tyre-tronics

Micro hybrid technology

Rain & light sensors

Gear shift indicator

Voice assist system

Hydraulically assisted bonnet

New 2018 Mahindra Scorpio Safety Features