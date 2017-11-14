[Updated] Next-gen, 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga caught testing: Expected Price, Features, Tech Specs and Launch Date

Update: Motoroids reader Vishesh Ahalawat has sent us images of the upcoming 2018 Ertiga spotted during a public road test.

One of the most value-for-money 7-seater products in India, the very popular Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has been long due for an upgrade. Going by the looks of this heavily camouflaged vehicle in these pictures, it seems that the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga could even show up alongside the new Swift hatchback at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo.

Spotted testing close to the manufacturer’s headquarters, the test mule appears to be longer than the current-gen Ertiga and could take the space factor a notch higher than the MPV on sale right now. The area between the C and D-pillars appears to be longer, which suggests that seating comfort in the 3rd row and boot space could see an improvement. Design wise, it retains a familiar silhouette, however, expect the fascia and the rear to be updated with some visual changes. As visible, the alloy wheel pattern appears to be new already.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Expected Price

Current prices for the Ertiga start at INR 8,29,934 for the VXI, CNG fueled model, going up to INR 10,68,815 for the top-of-the-line Ertiga Smart Hybrid ZDI+(MANUAL). Expect the current first digit to be replaced by the next number, whenever the new car arrives.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Expected Features

Already available with Maruti’s Smart hybrid system on the diesel variant, that feature could also be retained on the next-gen Ertiga. We expect some changes to the upholstery, centre console and instrumentation, although the existing Smart Screen could be carried over and should get Android Auto compatibility. The existing Ertiga is available with most modern features and all of that should come fitted on the new car too.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Expected Tech Specs

Powered by a 1.4-litre petrol and 1.3-litre diesel engine, the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga could soldier on with the existing setup. However, Maruti might just spring up a surprise and power it with their new 1.5-liter oil burner which has been developed in-house and is said to make its debut under the facelifted Ciaz’s hood next year.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Expected Launch Date

Since it is already out on the roads testing, we expect Maruti to preview the next-gen Ertiga at the upcoming 2018 Auto Expo in Delhi. An official launch could happen right after that or anytime during the first half of 2018.