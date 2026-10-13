2026 TVS Radeon Launched at Rs 67,100: What’s New?

A daily commute often demands navigating through congested streets, enduring frequent traffic signals, and covering several kilometres before reaching the workplace. For these routine journeys, a motorcycle must prioritize everyday practicality and effortless ridability. Addressing these exact needs, TVS Motor Company has refreshed the TVS Radeon for 2026, introducing updates to its lighting architecture, body graphics, and colorways while retaining its proven, highly efficient engine.
The updated TVS Radeon has launched in the Indian market at an attractive, officially listed starting price of Rs 67,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The commuter is available across three distinct variants, with the flagship trim topping out at Rs 73,100.
2026 TVS Radeon: Pricing and Variant Lineup
The new Radeon lineup is neatly organized into Base, Digi Cluster Drum, and Digi Cluster Disc configurations. Here is a breakdown of their retail pricing:
|Variant
|Ex-showroom price
|Base
|Rs 67,100
|Digi Cluster Drum
|Rs 70,100
|Digi Cluster Disc
|Rs 73,100
The difference between the Base and Digi Cluster Drum versions is Rs 3,000. The top variant costs another Rs 3,000 and is the only version in the range to get a front disc brake.
New LED Lighting and Revised Graphics
The primary visual updates are concentrated at both ends of the motorcycle. The 2026 Radeon adopts a modern all-LED headlamp housing an integrated Daytime Running Light (DRL). It further elevates its premium feel by introducing LED tail-lamps and crisp LED turn indicators at the front and rear.
The tail lamp has six vertical lighting elements and a 3D tunnel effect, according to TVS. These changes give the motorcycle a different lighting signature without changing its basic commuter-friendly proportions.
TVS has also revised the fuel tank, side panels and rear cowl. New graphics and colour combinations add to the visual changes.
The available colours vary by variant:
- Base: Black and Red, Black and Blue.
- Digi Cluster Drum: Black and Red, Black and Orange, Red and Black dual-tone.
- Digi Cluster Disc: Black and Orange, Red and Black dual-tone.
The motorcycle continues to get a single-piece seat, rear luggage rack, crash guards, 18-inch alloy wheels and a box-section iron chassis.
Engine and Mechanical Details
The 2026 TVS Radeon uses the same 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled petrol engine as before. It produces 8.08bhp and 8.7Nm of torque, with power sent to the rear wheel through a four-speed gearbox.
The engine also gets TVS’ Glide Through Technology (GTT), which helps the motorcycle move at low speeds with minimal throttle input. An electric self-start system is also available.
Other mechanical features include telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers with five-step preload adjustment and Synchro braking technology.
Features and Everyday Practicality
The Digi variants get a digital instrument cluster, while TVS continues to offer a reverse LCD display with RTMi information. The company also claims that the Radeon has the longest seat in its segment, making seating comfort an important part of its commuter package.
The engine and gearbox have not received major mechanical changes with this update. Instead, the revisions are mainly related to lighting, colours and body detailing.