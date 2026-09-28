New Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Edition Revealed – What’s new?

Jeep India is rapidly refreshing its portfolio with back-to-back special editions. After launching the Meridian and Compass 85th Anniversary Editions, the company has now turned its attention to the iconic Wrangler. Jeep has officially taken the wraps off the highly exclusive Wrangler Whitecap Mojito Limited Edition. Showcasing an eye-catching bright green paint job contrasted by a vintage white roof, this limited-run model is already open for pre-bookings, with an official market launch slated for the coming weeks.
Jeep Wrangler Whitecap Mojito: What’s New?
The exterior undergoes a bold visual transformation. The SUV is wrapped in a vibrant Mojito Green finish, brilliantly offset by a crisp white hardtop and matching white accents framing the iconic front grille.
The side and rear profiles gain distinct heritage-inspired styling touches:
- ‘1941’ bonnet decals celebrating Jeep’s wartime Willys MB roots.
- White horizontal graphics running cleanly across the doors.
- Sleek, body-coloured fenders that amplify the premium look.
- A retro white ‘4 Wheel Drive’ sticker stamped on the tailgate.
- A distinct two-tone appearance inspired by classic CJ models.
While the Whitecap Mojito Edition has already enjoyed success in global markets like the USA, Japan, and South Korea, India will receive it as a highly collectible, strictly limited import.
Upgraded Cabin Experience
Inside, the layout mirrors the standard Wrangler but adds rugged utility, including a built-in dashcam and reinforced grab handles. Depending on the final India-spec trim, the feature list is packed with premium creature comforts:
- 12-way powered front seats
- Six airbags
- Dual-zone climate control
- 7-inch driver’s display
- 9-speaker Alpine audio system with subwoofer
- 12.3-inch infotainment screen
- ADAS features
Engine And 4×4 Hardware
There are no major mechanical changes planned for the special edition. It uses the Wrangler’s 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine. The engine produces up to 268bhp and 400Nm. An 8-speed automatic gearbox sends power to all four wheels through the 4×4 system.
The Rubicon hardware is also carried over. Jeep’s India specification includes a heavy-duty setup, while the Rubicon gets Rock-Trac 4WD, Tru-Lok locking differentials and an electronic sway bar disconnect. An integrated off-road camera is also part of the equipment list.
Price and Launch Timeline
Currently, the standard Wrangler Unlimited is priced at Rs 66.20 lakh, while the hardcore Rubicon sits at Rs 70.80 lakh (ex-showroom). The exclusive Whitecap Mojito Edition is expected to carry a premium of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, depending on the chosen trim layout. Final pricing will be revealed at launch.