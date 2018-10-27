Jeep Moves the Party to Thursday, Calls It Thank Jeep, It’s Thursday

Jeep is a brand you associate with big SUV in a crazy off-road trail and people having fun. Jeep India decided to take the same atmosphere indoors. The company has started gaining traction in our country, with their Compass models winning the hearts of us Indians. Representing the spirit of passion, adventure, authenticity and freedom, the company launched a new initiative, called ‘Thank Jeep® It’s Thursday’, or TJIT. This initiative has been taken under the ‘Jeep® Life’ concept which FCA has brought in India. The events will be hosted exclusively at Hard Rock Cafés in Mumbai and Bengaluru.

The first event took place at Mumbai, where the renowned musician Guthrie Govan opened up this series of events. The audience not only enjoys live music but also on display are other Jeep® Life engagement concepts related to books, art, pottery and other exciting, offbeat experiences will be included. Steps like these would improve the after sales image of the brand, not many car makers in India have such customer events. The events will also cater to potential customers to perhaps fortify their choice. Eventually, Jeep India has plans to expand to dealerships across India to enable customers and prospects to experience the Jeep® brand closely.

Jeep currently has a portfolio of 3 SUVs in the Indian market. The Jeep Compass is a compact SUV made for the Indian market. This SUV has not only won the hearts of us Indians but is successful in foreign markets as well. Next in line is the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited, a powerful off-roader with a rugged design. Last comes the Grand Cherokee which offers great off-road capability in a luxurious package. The Grand Cherokee SRT variant uses a 6.4L HEMI® V8 engine which comes with 470 horses. Below are some images from the first TJIT held in Mumbai.