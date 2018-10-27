TVS Has the Argentina Market in Sights, Unveils Three New Products

At the recent Salón Internacional de la Motocicleta Argentina 2018, TVS Motor Company showcased their entire range of two-wheeler. Having high bets from the Argentina market, TVS also declared their plans to have their entire line up for sale in Argentina. The company unveiled three new products at the show, namely the TVS RR 310, TVS NTORQ 125 and TVS RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0. All three are very capable machines from their segment. Also on display at the event were TVS RTR 160 4V, TVS RTR 150 and TVS Rockz. The company currently has a dealership network of over 100 dealers and produce locally in the industrial park of Tigre, Province of Buenos Aires.

Commenting on the unveiling of the new products, R Dilip, Senior Vice President, International Business, TVS Motor Company, said, “We are optimistic about strengthening our presence in the Argentina market with the help of our distributors Beta Motor. Today, we are delighted to unveil these products at this prestigious Auto show. The TVS RR 310 is the most advanced offering in our product portfolio – a manifestation of our racing heritage and cutting-edge-technology. With TVS NTORQ 125, we have developed an attractive product for the youth of Argentina as the scooter is a great package of performance, style and smart features and finally TVS RTR 200 4V Race Edition 2.0 is a stylish proposition, offering an advanced feature within the segment. We are confident that all our products will be met with a positive response across the country.”

Helping the Indian brand in Argentina is Beta Motor, an exclusive TVS dealer in Argentina. Lino Stefanuto, Vice President, Beta Motor Argentina S. A., stated: “Our association with TVS Motor Company has resulted in bringing superior quality products to the Argentinian market. We are delighted to showcase these exciting products – each product is distinct and an apt combination of quality and technology. We strongly believe that they will each hold immense value for our customers in the country.”