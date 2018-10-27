Power To The Masses, Tata Tiago JTP & Tigor JTP Review

The hot hatch segment is gaining quite some popularity right now in our market. The latest entry to this segment is from the Tata stable, the Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP. Built on three essential pillars – sporty exterior & interior design, enhanced engine output & performance improved driving dynamics & aural experience, these cars bring performance cars to a never seen before price bracket. The Tiago JTP is priced at INR 6.39 L and the Tigor comes in at INR 7.5 L (both prices are Ex-Showroom). We drove both the cars on the twisty roads of Ooty and this is what we have to say about them:

Exterior:

Both the cars share a fairly similar exterior design with their siblings, the normal variants of the Tiago and Tigor. If you look carefully, you will spot some minor changes. The JTPs are lowered by 4 mm to give you better handling characteristics. On the side, you get new 15-inch alloy wheels with 185 section rubber. The roof and ORVMs are blacked out to give a more sporty vibe. The front end gets a revised bumper and a larger grille, the JTP logo is found on the grille, fender and rear of the car. The cars will be available in two colour options, red and white.

Interior:

The interiors of the car follow an all-black theme, which goes well with the sporty theme. The steering wheel also is wrapped in leather and gets red contrast stitching. You will also see red accents near the AC vent of the car, the seats also get a red geometric design on them. A Harman powered 5-inch touchscreen sits in the centre which is connected to an 8-speaker music system. A feature that we missed on both the cars is an adjustment for reach in the steering wheel.

Equipment:

Both the cars come loaded with equipment found on the top end variants of the Tiago and Tigor. The Tigor gets an automatic climate control unit. You get fog lamps, rear wiper, smartphone connectivity, steering mounted controls, rear defogger, fog lamps, a day/night inside rear view mirror and a few more as standard. Moreover, safety aids like dual airbags and ABS with EBD are also a part of the standard equipment.

Performance:

The main highlight of the cars is the performance, which is quite good. Talking about numbers, the 1.2-litre 3-pot motor generates 114 PS and 150 Nm of torque. Testing the cars on the twisty roads of Ooty had left a smile on our face all the time. The nice intake and exhaust sounds of the engine take the experience to a higher level. The engine is peppy and is ready to pull from as low as 1200 rpm, the surge of power is felt above 2000 rpm. The gear ratios of the car also have been tweaked to suit the engine. The steering feels quite nice and the tweaked suspension also changes the way the car drives. It is quite a surprise to see such a product coming out from the Tata stable. We cover the driving experience in detail in the video linked below so do give it a watch.

In conclusion, if you are looking to give yourself a practical daily driver, with extra performance, the JTPs are made for you. If you want to accomplish the dream of having a performance oriented car without slogging 9-5 every day and just enjoy it on weekends, or without waiting to grow old enough to collect the finds for the same, the JTPs are for you. These cars also happen to be made in India which should be appreciated and oh boy Tata has done a great job. Do watch our review of the two cars, like, subscribe and share. Cheers!