Jeep India Announces MOPAR Extended Warranty Program For The Compass

The Jeep Compass has been a successful product for FCA India. A capable vehicle which offers plenty of options in the form of different variants, it has played a major role in turning around the brand’s fortune in the country. Keeping in mind the growing popularity, FCA today announced an additional warranty of two years or 150,000 km on the Jeep Compass. The new Mopar Extended Warranty Program can be availed by all existing and new Jeep Compass owners.

The coverage offered by this new program is identical to the comprehensive coverage that current Jeep Compass owners are enjoying as part of the 3 years or 100,000 km Manufacturer’s Warranty. The new Mopar Extended Warranty program is available at introductory prices, until May 31, 2019. The warranty program can be availed for by owners of the Jeep Compass Sport variants for INR 25,000, INR 28,000 for owners of the Longitude variants and INR 32,000 for owners of the Limited variants. The Mopar Extended Warranty Scheme will cover vehicles for an additional two years and 150,000 km (in the fourth and fifth year) for unexpected repairs, including complimentary 24×7 Roadside Assistance (RSA), which will cover:

Minor on-site repairs

Can be transferred to the second owner

Pilot error

Fuel and battery assistance

Key recovery

Electrical and mechanical breakdown

Accidental breakdown

Taxi and towing facility

Hotel benefits and return journey assistance

Talking about this new initiative, Kevin Flynn, President and Managing Director, FCA India, said: “A good quality product like the Jeep Compass has to be complemented by efficient after-sales service. We have been keen for our Indian customers to experience Mopar, our Global service, parts and care division, and enjoy the benefits and peace of mind that come along with the Mopar promise. The new Extended Warranty program under Mopar reflects our confidence in the quality standard of the Jeep Compass.

Jeep could also launch the Trailhawk version of the Compass this year in India. It will be powered by the 2.0-litre diesel engine which powers the current range, however, will come paired with an automatic gearbox. The BS VI ready motor will be mated to a 9-speed box. Over and above the Jeep Compass Limited (O) 4WD variant, the Compass Trailhawk offers an additional rock mode in its terrain selector dial and a low-range gearbox for tricky situations. With an additional ground clearance of 20mm over the vanilla variant, the Compass Trailhawk also gets better approach and departure angles (30 & 33.6 degrees), four underbody skid plates, tweaked suspension for the rough, and recovery hooks. On the inside, the 8.4″ infotainment screen is bigger than the one in other variants.