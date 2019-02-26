Jeep Compass Recalled For A Software Update

Good looking, capable and well-received in India, the Jeep Compass is quite a popular vehicle. It was recalled once some time back, for a safety-related issue. Having sorted that, 11,002 examples of the Compass diesel 2WD models made between December 18, 2017, to November 18, 2018, are being recalled for a minor update. Owners of the affected models would be contacted by their dealer for a quick fix. Owners of the petrol powered and the 4WD diesel models would be happy to know that this recall does not apply to their cars.

The recall does not involve any safety issues but is a small issue which does not pose a threat to the safety of the passengers. This can be solved by a mere software update for the PCM (Powertrain Control Module) which take about 15 minutes of time to be done. Affected customers will be called to book an appointment wherein the cars would be taken care of with no costs being incurred to the customers.

The Compass is one of the most popular offerings of the Jeep brand in India, which sells SUVs like the Grand Cherokee and Wrangler in the Indian market. The Compass comes with a choice of 1.4-litre petrol and a 2-litre oil burner engines. The petrol engine is rated for a maximum power of 160 bhp and offers a twisting force of 250 Nm. Apart from the standard six-speed manual gearbox, the petrol can be brought with a seven-speed automatic gearbox as well.

The diesel motor, a popular choice in the Indian market is a 2-litre unit which generates a maximum of 170 horses and 350 Nm of torque. The diesel, however, comes only with a six-speed manual shifter and has no automatic gearbox on offer. However, the upcoming Compass Trailhawk edition would not only offer a diesel automatic but would also come with more kit to tackle off-road situations and come across as a more rugged package. Stay tuned for more updated from the Jeep brand.