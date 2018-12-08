Trailhawk Version Of The Jeep Compass Will Tick An Important Missing Option For Buyers in India

The Jeep Compass has been successful in reviving FCA’s fortunes in India and continues to do so. However, for being available with two engine options, of which, only the petrol motor offered the choice of an automatic, many prospective buyers stayed away, even though they loved the machine. That shortcoming will be addressed by the Jeep Compass Trailhawk, a top-spec, more capable off the road machine.

While it was supposed to be launched by now, Jeep decided to make the 2.0-litre engine BS VI ready, which has been the cause for the delay. The Trailhawk version of the Compass will be the first among all variants to be powered by a BS VI motor, whereas, the entire range will be ready for the new norms by the end of 2019. It is being said that this new top-spec variant will only be offered with a 9-speed automatic gearbox, paired with the 2.0-litre diesel motor.

Over and above the Jeep Compass Limited (O) 4WD variant, the Compass Trailhawk offers an additional rock mode in its terrain selector dial, and a low-range gearbox for tricky situations. With an additional ground clearance of 20mm over the vanilla variant, the Compass Trailhawk also gets better approach and departure angles (30 & 33.6 degree), four under body skid plates, tweaked suspension for the rough, and recovery hooks. On the inside, the 8.4″ infotainment screen is bigger than the one in other variants. For India, the car could borrow the panoramic sunroof which was recently introduced on the Limited Plus variant.

Sitting at the top of the range, this range topping Compass could be priced near the INR 25 lakh mark. On the other hand, once the Trailhawk is here, the Limited Plus (O) variant could be replaced by the Limited Plus as the penultimate choice. While the addition of an automatic gearbox paired with the diesel motor is a welcome addition, hardcore fans would’ve liked to see the option of a manual gearbox too. It is being said that the Compass Trailhawk version could be here in the second quarter of 2019. Stay tuned for more updates.

