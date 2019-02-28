Ford Figo Facelift Arriving in March

Right after delivering us the facelift of the Endeavour SUV, Ford shall be offering the Figo facelift in the Indian market. This entry-level hatchback has been on sale in the Indian market since 2015 and has not received any changes over this time frame of four years. At this point in time, the car feels a bit outdated when compared to its competition and could probably the reason for the poor sales numbers that Ford is seeing currently. This facelift would be aiming to put this hatchback back in the mind of buyers looking for a car in the segment.

The first noticeable differences are the redesigned front and rear bumpers. Following the steps of the Freestyle crossover and Aspire sedan, the Figo will come with some additional chrome bits as well to give the car a premium touch. The headlight cluster remains more or less the same but gets a blacked-out treatment. The front grille is new too, with a honeycomb pattern to add more to the premium appeal. A look at the side profile of the car reveals newly designed alloy wheels which are finished in a dual tone design.

On the inside, expect Ford to take the premium quotient up a few notches with new upholstery, the latest Sync 3 infotainment system, automatic climate control and a few more goodies. In terms of safety features, the Figo will come with at least 2 airbags, ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder, high-speed chime and rear parking sensors as standard to comply with the upcoming safety norms. The higher end variants can be expected to come with as much as 6 airbags, hill hold assist & traction control.

Customers would be able to choose from a set of three engine options. The fairly new 1.2-litre dragon series petrol engine will offer 96 hp and 112 Nm of torque and come paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. For those who want an automatic, Ford shall offer a six-speed torque converter gearbox which would be paired with the 1.5-litre petrol engine. The larger petrol engine is good for 123 hp and 150 Nm. For the diesel lovers out there, Ford will offer the 1.5-litre oil burning engine which generates 100 hp and 215 Nm but misses out on an automatic gearbox. Expect to pay a premium of a few thousand bucks over the outgoing model for this facelifted Figo when its launched next month. Stay tuned for more on this American hatchback.