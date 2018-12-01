Jawa Dealerships to Open from 15th December, Deliveries Commence from January Next Year

Jawa has got us riding on this wonderful wave of nostalgia with the launch of the new Jawa bikes, the Jawa and the Jawa 42. The bookings have commenced online for a token amount of INR 5,000 but there are no dealerships set up as of now. That said, dealerships are now under construction and will commence operations from the 15th of December. Customers will now be able to look at the bikes, feel them and have a small spin on them before making a decision to buy them. The dealerships will open across the country in 27 states and 1 union territory.

Deliveries of the bikes will start from January of next year with customers who have booked online getting a priority. The two bikes on offer are the Jawa and Jawa 42. Both these bikes are powered by a 293cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine generating 27 hp and 28 Nm of peak torque. The engine is BS VI compliant which will be made compulsory in the coming year. Both the bikes will also get a 6-speed transmission which goes well with this new engine. Despite being liquid cooled, the engine still has cooling fins which are a homage to the design of the old Jawa’s.

The Jawa model has a design inspired by the Jawa 250 Type A, which was first seen in the 1960s. The Jawa 42 is a sporty version of the Jawa model and is also more affordable in terms of pricing. The bikes are priced at INR 1.89 Lakh and INR 1.55 Lakh for the Jawa and Jawa 42 respectively. There also will be a factory bobber called the Perak coming to the line up very soon. Stay tuned for more information on the new Jawa brand and a detailed review of the bikes which will be coming your way very soon. Below is a walkaround video of both the bikes for you to see.