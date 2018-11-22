First Jawa Dealership To Open Shutters In December 2018 – List Of Initial Dealer Locations Out

Launched on November 15th, brand Jawa returned with three smashing motorcycles which are already the talk of the town. Priced between INR 1.55 – INR 1.89 Lakh, people are ready to spend their money already on the Jawa 42, the Jawa, and the factory custom Perak, going by their looks alone. While one can book the motorcycle online on Jawa’s India website by paying a booking amount of INR 5,000, no brick & mortar stores are operational, yet.

However, that bike maker did announce during launch that they have appointed 105 dealerships across India, and 64 of them are being kitted out to begin operations as soon as possible. While a formal confirmation about dealership locations is still awaited, a report states that the first point of sale will go Live in December and stores will open their shutters at major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Hyderabad and Pune to begin with. Bangalore, Chennai and Kolkata will get 5, 4 and a single dealership respectively. Below is a list.

Mumbai – Andheri (West), Chembur, Thane (near Viviana mall) and Vashi.

Delhi – Krishna Nagar, Gujranwala Town, Saket and Tilak Nagar.

Hyderabad – Ranigunj, Banjara Hills road number 12, Gachibowli Hitech road and Kukatpally.

Pune – Baner, Koregaon Park and Chinchwad station.

Powering the Jawa and the 42 is a new 293cc DOHC, liquid cooled engine which cranks out 27 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. The factory custom Perak is powered by the same motor, although it has been bored out to 334 cc and the larger engine pumps out 30 hp and 31 Nm. The 42 and the Jawa get front disc and rear drum brakes with single channel ABS, a 14-litre fuel tank, twin gas charged shocks at the rear, and old-school telescopic forks at the front. Built to be rugged, all motorcycles share the same instrument console and headlight nacelle, which features a fuel gauge, a traditional speedometer and tell-tale lights. The twin-pipe setup sounds pretty unique too. Have a listen and get ready for deliveries to begin early next year if you book yours now.

Source: Autocar