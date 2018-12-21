Jawa Announces Industry First Motorcycle Exchange Program; Best In Class Finance Schemes

First, they added life to a motorcycle brand, the return of which also awakened a lot of love that was resting in hibernation. Then, after realising that their fans demand more, Jawa was quick on its feet to announce the availability of dual-channel ABS and a rear disc brake as an option. Now, the bike maker has announced an industry-first motorcycle exchange program across all its 100+ dealerships across India.

For its Exchange program, the motorcycle brand has tied up with Mahindra First Choice Wheels. This will allow a prospective customer to walk into the dealership with an old ride, and get it’s worth exchanged against a brand new Jawa. The company has also announced that it will be offering the largest number of financial tie ups with best in class finance schemes for its customers. Among the big names in banking Jawa has tied up with, include, HDFC Bank, Tata Capital, ICICI Bank, Mahindra Finance, Capital First (now IDFC Bank), L&T Finance Limited, and Hinduja Leyland Finance, in addition to regional partners.

Both the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two are now available for test rides at your nearest Jawa dealership. In store bookings are open too, in addition to the online booking facility which opened much earlier. Both motorcycles share the same motor, which is a 293 cc unit, rated for 27 Bhp and 28 Nm of torque. All that power is mated to a 6-speed gearbox, which follows a one down, five up pattern. Jawa has also just announced that both bikes can be had with dual channel ABS and a rear disc brake, at an additional cost. We’ve reviewed both the motorcycles and found that the existing braking setup was par for the course. However, motorcyclists these days demand the very best and we like the fact that Jawa has been quick on its feet to offer what their customers ask for.