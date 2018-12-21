Official: Jawa Announces Availability Of Dual Channel ABS & Rear Disc Brake As An Option

Two new retro-styled motorcycles have been catching the nation’s attention since launch. After we sampled both the bikes, we figured that the limelight is indeed well deserved. However, fans of the brand were disappointed at the fact that the Jawa and Jawa Forty Two do not come fitted with a rear disc brake, and instead, get the job done with a drum unit at the back. We found braking to be great, even with the front disc and rear drum setup. However, if that still doesn’t float your boat, fret not. Classic Legends has decided to advance the availability of Dual Channel ABS on popular demand.

The existing disc+drum setup provides optimal braking power, given the weight, engine specs, and the performance on tap. With that kit, both motorcycles have passed stringent brake testing conditions on asphalt (high Mu) and basalt (low Mu) surfaces. High Mu tests conducted for 100-0 Kmph and low Mu for 70-0 Kmph have shown steady and straight line braking capability that are best in class. However, given the popularity associated with dual channel ABS, the company has decided to also offer a variant which will come fitted with a rear disc brake and dual-channel ABS.

However, these would be available on motorcycles which will be delivered after June 2019. Also, since addition of equipment comes at a cost, the rear disc brake setup and dual channel ABS variants will come at an additional price of Rs. 8,942. Customers who have already made online bookings will be able to opt for Dual Channel ABS on the website soon, without affecting their booking sequence. However, due to the late availability of Dual ABS variants, their deliveries will begin after June 2019. The priority of delivery will be as per their queue within the Dual Channel ABS subset of the overall bookings. With the addition of this kit, the Jawa now costs INR 1,72,942 and the Jawa Forty Two costs INR 1,63,942 (Prices are Ex-showroom, Delhi).