VIDEO: Here Is Our Take on the Brand New Jawa and Jawa 42 Bikes

Mahindra owned company, Classic Motorcycles has revived the Jawa brand in our country. The company unveiled their new bikes the Jawa and Jawa 42, both of which are great products and we are mighty impressed by them. The 300 cc liquid cooled engine on both the Jawa’s offer 27 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. Both bikes use a front disc and rear drum set-up with the front brake getting a single channel ABS system. While these bikes share the same platform and engine, they are very different bikes. What difference do these bikes offer you ask? Do watch the video linked below for a complete answer.

With the differences out of the way, we can talk more about the bikes. A very important aspect of any bike is the sound it can deliver, the Jawa was made with that in mind and the engineers have tried their best to mimic the iconic 2-stroke engine note. What is more interesting that the exhaust offers 5-stages of tuning which changes the exhaust note to suit the rider. The DB killer offers 3 different positions which change the exhaust note. The note can be further changed by removing the DB killer itself and at the end, the end can of the exhaust may be changed to further change the exhaust note. Do watch our video to listen to the different notes.

Coming to the riding experience of the bikes, let us talk about the acceleration and top speed of the bikes. We took the Jawa to the open road and gave it full throttle. The Jawa and Jawa 42 offer the same straight line performance and with the same engine, both engines will have the same top speed as well. Do watch our video on the top speed and 0 to 100 acceleration of the Jawa. The bikes did the 0 to 100 run in 12 seconds and the speedometer indicated top speed was found to be 125 kmph.

Want to know more about the bikes and have all your remaining questions answered? Let us start with the Jawa 42. The riding position of the bike is quite comfortable yet more committed than the Jawa. The saddle is placed 765 mm above the ground. The bike is offered in a range of 6 different colours and all of them are very classic, retro-themed colours. There is a very basic instrument console placed above the headlight in an offset position. The console has various tell-tale lights and even a fuel indicator. The switchgear and grips are of great quality. For more on this bike, do watch our in-depth review of the bike.

Now coming to the Jawa, a classic themed roadster which shares a majority of parts from the Jawa 42. The Jawa gets a comparatively more relaxed riding position right in the lane of other cruiser bikes. There is an abundant amount of chrome present on the bike. The chrome also is of very premium quality and will last very long. The headlight also is much larger than the unit present on the 42 and the speedometer dial is integrated inside the dome. This bike will appeal more to people looking for a classic themed cruiser. To know more about the Jawa bike do watch our video on this bike.

So here is our take on the two Jawa bikes. The price of the Jawa is INR 1.64 Lakh and that of the Jawa 42 is INR 1.55 Lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. What do you think about the new Jawa bikes? Let us know in the comments.