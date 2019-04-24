Bajaj Pulsar 180F ABS Launched, to Fully Replace the Regular Pulsar 180

The Pulsar 180 from the Bajaj stable was first launched back in 2001. This was the first Pulsar family member to give us Indians a taste of a sporty commuter. The larger, more powerful engine meant that when you got the time and conditions to do so, you could reach point B much faster than what could be done on your regular commuter motorcycle. This 18-year-old naked icon, however, is soon going to disappear from Bajaj showrooms, making way for the new Pulsar 180F model. Bajaj dealers have further confirmed this fact by saying that no new Pulsar 180 models are coming from the factory and they shall sell this motorcycle till stocks last. So right now is your last chance to buy this bike, brand new, from the showroom.

Coming to the bike that replaces this icon, the Pulsar 180F. As the name suggests, it shares the same mechanicals as the regular Pulasr 180 but the F suffix endows it a semi-faired design. Just like the popular Pulsar 220F, the 180F too, comes with a half fairing and vertically stacked twin headlights. The package is completed with a bright paint scheme, offering a contrast to the matte black paint job on the motorcycle. Launched not too long ago, the Pulsar 180F has recently been endowed with a single channel ABS module as well, which makes it more expensive. This was done in order to comply with the latest safety norms implied by the government and Bajaj shall no more offer the non-ABS variant. The price of the ABS-equipped 180F is INR 94,278.

Coming to the oily bits, the Bajaj Pulsar 180F uses the same, 178.6cc, single-cylinder, four-valve engine from the Bajaj 180. Fed by a carburettor, this engine is tuned to produce 17 hp of peak power and 14.2 Nm of torque. The power is sent to the rear wheel via a 5-speed transmission. As mentioned above, the motorcycle comes with an ABS module which is a single channel unit, governing the front brake. This brand new Pulsar will be competing against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 180 and the Suzuki Gixxer SF.