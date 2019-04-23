2019 Maruti Alto 800 Launched, Gets BS – VI Compliant Engine

India’s largest car maker, Maruti Suzuki has a huge number of cars on offer in the market. Their entry-level hatchback, the Alto 800 has been a popular choice amongst first-time car buyers ever since it was launched. The car has also held the record of being India’s best-selling cars for 15 years in a row. Keeping years of trust and faith in mind, Maruti Suzuki has launched the New Alto 800 with enhanced safety features and captivating design. With this update, the Alto gets a BS – VI compliant engine, more safety aids and much more. With the increase in equipment, comes an increase in price. Be prepared to shell out INR 2,93,689, INR 3,50,375 and INR 3,71,709 for the STD, LXi and VXi variants respectively. (All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.) The car is available in 6 exciting colour options – Uptown Red, Superior White, Silky Silver, Granite Grey, Mojito Green and Cerulian Blue

Apart from the new BS – VI compliant engine, the Alto also gets a couple more new features. The car now comes with a redesigned front and rear end with sharper lights. The interior too has been redesigned with a design that flows right into the AC ducts. The new Alto also comes with a new infotainment system called Smart Play Dock. Customers can enjoy music on the Smart Play Dock with Bluetooth. The Smart Play Dock in the New Alto transforms customer’s phone into a touch interface to access calls, music, navigation and more. Important safety aids, including ABS with EBD, Reverse Parking Sensor, Driver Airbag, Speed Alert System and Seat Belt Reminder for both driver and co-driver are now part of standard equipment. This little hatchback also complies with the upcoming crash and pedestrian safety regulation.

Mr R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we are committed to bringing innovations in India’s best-selling car brand Alto, which now has a stylish makeover with additional safety features. With cumulative sales of over 3.7 million since launch in 2000, Alto has been a symbol of pride for Indian car users. Nearly 58% of Alto customers have chosen it as their first car purchase. The New Alto is India’s first BSVI compliant entry segment car with a powerful engine and high fuel efficiency of 22.05 km/l. We are confident that the New Alto will be a car that young Indians will be proud to own.”