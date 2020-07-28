Is That John Wick On Hyderabad’s Streets? 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Spotted In India

The Ford Mustang moniker has garnered a cult status seldom enjoyed by any other brand or sub-brand. The Mustangs have established themselves as ‘THE’ American muscle cars. They are full of bulging muscles and have the power to back up their looks. India too has received some of the greatest Mustangs to ever become a part of the automotive industry. One such car is the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 which can be seen rolling on the streets of Hyderabad. It is a rare sight and it feels exactly like spotting a Unicorn out in the open.

More details

Hyderabad is home to many exotic cars and it is said that among other major Indian cities, Hyderabad has a substantial number of exotic cars ranging from rare Lamborghinis to Aston Martins but the 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 holds its own.

Watch video

In one such video we found on Instagram, the exotic vintage muscle car was found rolling on the city streets and it was in such a pristine condition that it made us wonder that the owner might have ordered a brand new one for himself. The Mach 1 debuted as a 1969 model year and immediately earned its place in the Mustang line, with enhanced performance and dynamics using the GT’s suspension. In the following years, Mach 1 gained improvements over the Mustang GT, with a more affordable price than the Shelby and Boss versions. Two years after its debut in 1971, in addition to being longer and wider than the original, Mach 1 gained competition suspension and more engine options.

Specs

The one that we see here is the most iconic of them all and is a coupé with 2 doors and a front-mounted engine which transmits its power through the rear wheels. The 5.8-litre engine is a naturally aspirated, overhead valve, 8 cylinder that produces 250 bhp (253 PS/186 kW) of power. A 4-speed manual transmission delivers the power to the driven wheels. The claimed weight at the kerb is 1320 kg. It is said to be able to achieve a maximum speed of 193 km/h (120 mph). The car has also been featured in many iconic Hollywood movies, including John Wick. Seen throughout the three movies so far, Wick drove into battles in a beautifully blacked-out Ford Mustang Mach 1.

The revival

Ford revived the Mach 1 moniker sometime back. The company claims that the all-new Mustang Mach 1 is set to become the most track-capable 5.0-litre Mustang ever, courtesy of a newly designed front end, plus Ford Performance parts from Mustang Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT500 models and an available Handling Package for greater at-limit handling.

Also read: This Ford Mustang EV Prototype Produces 1400 HP!

Ford speaks about a 5.0-litre because that’s what’s hiding under the hood. Optioned with either a six-speed manual or a 10-speed automatic transmission, the engine has a power output rated at 480 horsepower and 420 lb.-ft. of torque, more than enough to be a proper celebration of the Mustang variant that pushed the GT out of production back in the late 1960s. To improve ride and handling, Mach 1 features the latest MagneRide calibration, a stiffer steering I-shaft, new EPAS calibration, stiffer sway bars and front springs, a brake booster from the Mustang GT Performance Pack Level 2, 9.5-inch/10-inch split fitment wheels with Michelin PS4 tires, a rear subframe with stiffer bushings and a rear toe-link from Shelby GT500.