India-Spec Honda CB300R Gets Four Accessory Kits

Launched in India at a price of INR 2.41 lakh, the Honda CB300R is imported into to country in CKD form. Announcing Honda’s re-arrival in the entry-level premium segment, the CB300R flaunts the bike maker’s new Neo Sports Cafe design, which the bigger, Honda CB 1000R is also built upon. Tipping the scales at 143 kilos (wet), the Honda CB300R is powered by a 286cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine which cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,500rpm, with peak torque of 27.5Nm, delivered @ 7,500rpm.

Mated to a 6-speed gearbox, the engine’s power delivery is tuned to make the bike fun to ride on the streets The engine is fuel injected and with a compression ratio of 10.7:1, 38mm throttle, and a straight-shot intake path which promises to deliver crisp throttle response across the rev range. To keep maintenance costs low, the engine is also designed with the minimum number of moving parts. Fitted with a 10-litre fuel tank and rated for fuel economy of 30.2km/l, the CB300R can cover over 300 km on a tankful.

Honda has also now listed some official accessories for the bike, wherein, four kits are available – Standard, Sports, Premium and Protection. The Standard kit includes a Kitaco made engine guard and a radiator cover. The Sports kit adds a short rear fender, a G Kraft headlight mask and a radiator cover. In addition to the bits included in the Sports kit, the protection option adds a crankcase cover and a fuel lid pad. The Premium adds bits like handlebar clamps, bar end weights, frame bolts, an H2Cwasher set, oil, air and brake filler caps. A body cover and a paddock stand are available too.

Tipping the scales at 147 kilos (wet), the CB300R boasts of class-leading torque-to-power ratio. Also, the Honda CB300R is the only motorcycle in its segment, where the dual-channel ABS system is monitored by an IMU. It is the brainchild of Yuzuru Ishikawa, the man behind the development of the legendary Honda Blackbird and one of Honda’s MotoGP machines. Bookings for the Honda CB 300R are now open at select dealerships for an amount of INR 5,000 and the bike is already booked for 3 months since launch.