Akrapovic Slip-On Exhaust Makes The New Honda CB300R Sound Angry

Modern bikes have to go through a lot of stringent road tests and pass a number of emission regulations to be able to ply on roads worldwide. This forces bike makers to use a restrictive end can on the exhaust of a bike which uses a series of hardware like catalytic converters to curb down on the emissions. This not only affects the power output of the bike, because of the flow restricting design, but also acts as an insulator, not letting the natural sound of the engine reach our ears. Here is where companies like Akrapovič come in, providing a range of aftermarket exhaust systems, bringing out the natural sound of the engine and helping with some additional power. This well-known exhaust manufacturing company has now made a slip-on exhaust for the new Honda CB300R.

Being a slip-on unit, one can purchase this end can and simply slip it on their existing exhaust system without any modifications. However, Akrapovic has mentioned that this end-can does not meet emission compliance requirements for use on public roads. Finished in carbon-fibre, the can looks very neat and is compact. This part also happens to be 68.1% lighter than the stock exhaust, due to the use of the lightweight material. Akrapovič’s website mentions that this exhaust will increase the power output by 1 kW(1.3 hp) and take the torque up by 2.1 Nm and knock off 3.9 kg from the bike. How does it sound? Well put your earphones on and listen to this clip to find out.

Also Read: Bookings Open For The Honda CBR650R In India, To Be Priced Under INR 8 Lakh

The Honda CB 300R is powered by a 286cc, DOHC, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine which cranks out 30.9 bhp @ 8,500 rpm, with peak torque of 27.5 Nm, delivered @ 7,500 rpm. The bike comes with a six-speed transmission and has a kerb weight of 143 kg. Honda has also ensured a minimum usage of moving parts to keep maintenance costs low. With a claimed fuel efficiency of 30.2 kmpl, the 10-litre fuel tank of the Honda can cover a range of about 300 km. Launched at a price of INR 2.41 Lakh, the bike competes with the likes of the KTM Duke 250 and the TVS Apache RR 310. To know more about the bike, do watch our walkaround video.