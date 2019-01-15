List Of Dealerships Where You Can Book The New Honda CB300R
As we reported some time back, the bookings of the all-new CB300R are now open. Coming in as a surprise, the CB300R can be booked at 22 dealerships, present across the country. Honda will take a booking amount of INR 5,000. While the price of the bike is not out yet, Honda tells us that it would be priced below the INR 2.5 Lakh mark. This Neo Sports Café inspired style bike would be brought down the CKD route in our country. When launched, the bike will be up against the likes of the KTM Duke 390. Below is a list of select dealerships where you can book the motorcycle.
Tamil Nadu:
- Coimbatore: Suryabala Motors
- Chennai: SVM Motors
Kerala
- Cochin: EVM Automobiles
Telangana
- Hyderabad: JSP Automotive
Karnataka
- Bangalore: Silicon Motors
Maharashtra
- Mumbai: Hem Agencies
- Pune: Pashankar Auto Pvt. Ltd.
- Kolhapur: Dreams Mobility LLP
- Nagpur: Sudarshan Motors
Gujarat
- Ahmedabad: Punjab Automobiles
- Surat: Navjivan Automobiles
- Rajkot: Punjab Automobiles
Chandigarh
- Chandigarh: Krishna Auto Sales
Delhi
- Delhi: Dhingra Automobiles
Rajasthan
- Jaipur Advent Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.
Punjab
- Jalandhar: Cargo Motors Punjab Pvt Ltd
Madhya Pradesh
- Indore: Kasliwal Automobiles Pvt. Ltd.
Uttar Pradesh
- Lucknow Envision Motors
Uttarakhand
- Dehradun: Ess Ell Motors
Odisha
- Bhubaneshwar: PGL Ramji Motors Pvt. Ltd.
West Bengal
- Kolkata: Dugar Automotives Pvt. Ltd.
Assam
- Guwahati: Bimal Motors Pvt. Ltd.
This bike uses a 286cc DOHC, 4-valve, liquid cooled, single cylinder engine which generates a maximum of 30.9 bhp and 27.5 Nm of torque. Available with a highly sophisticated ABS system, the bike will keep you safe in case of panic braking. The bike also features all LED illumination and a bunch of more stuff, all of which can be read over here. The bike will be made available in 2 colour options – Matte Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.