Hyundai Launches The Creta Sport Edition, Prices Start From INR 12.78 Lakh

Hyundai is currently leading the compact SUV segment with the Creta. The throne holder for quite some time now, many cars have tried to take the position away from the Korean SUV, but failed. That said, as the competition in this segment intensifies, Hyundai has now launched a new, limited edition variant of this SUV, called the Sports Edition. This limited-edition model comes with a number of cosmetic tweaks and upgrades, which differentiate it from the regular Creta model. This special model, based on the SX variant of the Creta, is available with the 1.6-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engines of the car, for a price of INR 12.78 Lakh and INR 14.13 Lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom, Mumbai.

The Sports Edition will be offered in two shades, Phantom Black and a dual-tone shade of Polar White with a Phantom Black roof. The latter paint scheme attracts an additional cost of INR 11,000 over the basic price of the car. The exterior of the car gets smoked headlamp units, which look quite neat along with the blacked-out ORVM cover and spoiler. Moreover, the front grille gets dark chrome garnishes and along with chrome silver roof rails and skid plates, faux dual exhaust tips. On the inside, the Sports Edition comes with an all-black scheme, with fabric seats. Moreover, contrast stitching can be found all around the cabin as well.

The car gets similar equipment like the SX variant, including a touchscreen with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, cruise control, wireless phone charging and much more. An electric sunroof, too, is part of the Sports Edition Creta, a feature we Indians love to have. In terms of safety, the car comes with dual airbags and ABS as standard. Talking about the engines, the 1.6-litre petrol and diesel mills have also been seen on other Hyundai cars. The petrol motor is tuned to generate 123 PS of peak power and 151 Nm of torque, while the oil burner is capable of generating 128 PS of peak power and 260 Nm of torque. While Hyundai does offer an automatic gearbox with both these engines, the Sports Edition Creta only gets a stick shift.