2020 Hyundai Creta Will Be Bolder, Feature A Vertical Display And Borrow Engines From The Kia Seltos

For a long time, it was the premium SUV to beat in its segment. Now, there are too many choices in the space where the Hyundai Creta plays and with the more modern and feature-packed competition to fight against, things now need a boost. An upgrade is being readied as you read this and the 2020 Hyundai Creta will most likely make its debut next year, looking very different than what it looks right now.

It will be styled on the lines of the second-gen Hyundai iX25, which was revealed at the Shanghai Auto Show this year. In a pretty similar avatar, the car has already begun its testing rounds on Indian soil and with the iX25’s official specs now revealed, it is easy to know what to expect. To begin with, at 4330 mm, the 2020 Hyundai Creta will be slightly longer than the model it replaces (by 30mm) and wider by 10mm too. Although these figures are for the China-spec iX25, for being the same car, we think these figures will be identical for the India-spec Creta too, except the GC.

See the Red car’s rear? That’s the latest-gen iX25 (Creta for China) or the 2020 Hyundai Creta for us

In terms of appearance, the angular Creta which we see now will be softened to be a little curvier and like most newcomers, feature LED brows for its headlamp setup which will be nestled within the bumper. The fascia will be more upright for a bolder stance, however, it will be at the back where the 2020 Hyundai Creta will most probably feature a 2019 Porsche Cayenne-like single LED strip which will run through the breadth of the tailgate, connecting two split taillight units.

Powering the 2020 Hyundai Creta in India will be the same set of BSVI engines which propel the Kia Seltos. While the 1.5-litre petrol is a certain, the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor paired with a DCT, could be offered with the Hyundai too. In terms of power, the NA engine is good for 115 bhp and 144 Nm of torque and offers a choice of a 6-speed manual box or a CVT. Compared to the 1.6-litre petrol motor on the Creta, these numbers are 8 Hp and 6 Nm down. However, if Hyundai offers the 1.4-litre motor, that motor makes 140 HP and 242 Nm. The 1,4-litre and 1.6-litre BS-IV diesel engines of the current-gen car will make way for a new BS-VI, 1.5-litre engine which will make about 115 HP and 250 Nm, paired with a 6-speed manual or auto box.

There will be big changes on the inside since the competition is already sweeping buyers off their feet with a long feature list. The China-spec iX25 features a 10.4″ vertical display which is paired with Hyundai’s latest connected-car tech. Given the fact that the likes of the MG Hector are flaunting such things already, for making their cars feature-packed, Hyundai will most probably fit one on the India-spec Creta too. We’ll get back with more details as and when they arrive. Until then, stay tuned.