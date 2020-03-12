Hyundai India Opens Bookings For The 2020 Verna Sedan

Hyundai India has announced the commencement of bookings for the new 2020 Verna. Once it goes on sale, it will become the first connected mid-size sedan in India. Interested folks can either visit the Hyundai website or walk into a dealership to book the new Verna for a token amount of INR 25,000.

The 2020 Hyundai Verna carries comprehensive updates in terms of design, engine options and features. It now flaunts a more premium-looking face, a slightly redesigned rear and its cabin offers more features than ever. Some key highlights of the new Verna are as follows:

India’s First Fully Connected Mid-Sized Sedan with over 45 Connected Features

BS6 Diesel and Petrol engines promising energetic and youthful performance with 1.0 Litre Turbo GDI engine with 7 Dual Clutch Transmission

1.5 Litre BS6 Petrol with 6 Manual Transmission & Intelligent Variable Transmission

1.5L BS6 Diesel with 6 Manual Transmission&6 Automatic Transmission

Digital Cluster with color TFT

Front Ventilated Seats

Twin Tip Muffler design

Smart Trunk

Emergency Stop Signal

Wireless Phone Charger

ECO coating

Luggage Net & Hooks

Rear USB Charger

Arkamys Premium Sound

The new Verna will be up against the all-new Honda City, which is scheduled for launch in the coming weeks and carries loads of updates. Prior to the Verna, Hyundai will introduce the new Creta on the 17th of March, which will attempt to retain its leadership position in the mid-SUV space. Coming back to the new Verna, it now features a new front grille, headlights and bumper, which add more sharpness to the visual appeal of the sedan. At the rear, the taillights are stretched into the side profile, while the rear bumper gets chrome lining at the bottom. The alloy wheel design is new and for the first time, the Verna will be offered with a dual-clutch gearbox, which it will share with the Venue, like its 1.0-litre GDI engine. We expect some changes inside the cabin too. We’ll be back with more updates and all that you need to know about this new Hyundai from its launch, and also once we get to drive it.