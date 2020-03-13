Tata Technologies Retains the ‘Leadership Position’ in Zinnov Zones Global ER&D Services Ratings 2019

Tata Technologies, a global engineering services organization and a part of the Tata group, has been positioned in the ‘Leadership Zone’ in the recently released Zinnov Zones Global ER&D services 2019 report. Tata Technologies has made impressive gains across all its key verticals – Automotive, Aerospace, and Construction & Heavy Machinery, and has been ranked as a global leader for the third straight year. Zinnov has also rated Tata Technologies first amongst all India-based ESPs for the Automotive Industry ER&D services vertical.

The Zinnov report has recognized the work of Tata Technologies across its Automotive ER&D offerings, including the work being done in the design and development of EVs and platforms. Also, Zinnov has recognized Tata Technologies’ engagement with global customers in the Construction & Heavy Machinery vertical for offerings that include mechanical engineering, product design, electronic, electrical & embedded systems, control systems, emissions, powertrain and hydraulics; and service offerings around MRO, tooling design and simulation for the Aerospace industry.

Warren Harris, CEO & MD, Tata Technologies said, “We are pleased that we have reinforced our position as a Leader amongst Global ER&D players across our key verticals and continued to improve our position year on year. The Zinnov ranking is a testament to the breadth and depth of Tata Technologies’ offerings in ER&D services and the value that we create for our customers. It also reflects our commitment towards developing capabilities and solutions that enable our customers to design, develop and realize Better Products and thereby help us achieve our vision of ‘Engineering a better world’.

Sidhant Rastogi, Partner and Practice Head of Zinnov, further added, “Tata Technologies has proved its mettle once again by strengthening its Leadership position among global ER&D service players. In a highly competitive industry, Tata Technologies stands out with its dedicated focus across key verticals and horizontals. With new initiatives on emerging areas such as electric cars, Industry 4.0 and smart engineering solutions, Tata Technologies is well poised to become the ESP of choice for businesses worldwide.”

Zinnov Zones for ER&D services is an annual rating from global management consulting firm Zinnov which caters to ER&D service providers and helps understand ongoing transformation resulting from changing priorities and align market positioning accordingly. The report has an enhanced focus on digital engineering and covers areas such as ER&D spending, vertical-focused digital engineering spending and capabilities, and market addressed by service providers. The 2019 report assessed 50 global service providers for their ER&D prowess, aimed at helping enterprises make informed purchasing decisions for strategic initiatives.