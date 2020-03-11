Hyundai Creta Clocks Over 10,000 Bookings in Less Than a Week

Hyundai launched the Creta in 2015 and as we all know; it soon became the masses’ favourite. It was compact, looked good and packed in the required power and features. Now Hyundai is going to launch the new generation Creta in India on 17th March. The response to which, has been phenomenal as the Creta has already clocked over 10,000 bookings in less than a week!

Commenting on the CRETA bookings, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director – Sales, Marketing & Service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “We are overwhelmed by the enthusiastic response received from our Valued Customers that have chosen the All New CRETA – The Ultimate SUV. We are receiving customer enquiries at various touch points across the country as All New CRETA has created a stir with its Masculine & Futuristic Stance, Smart Technology, Powerful Performance, Advanced Connectivity, Intuitive Experience and Enhanced Comfort. We have now opened the Doors of the All New CRETA across Dealerships in India for Customers to experience the opulent interiors.”

The details of the new Creta are already out in the open, except the price. It will have three engine options: the 115hp, 1.5-litre petrol; the 115hp, 1.5 diesel; and the 140hp, 1.4 turbo-petrol. All of these engine configurations are shared with Kia Seltos. It will be offered with a host of transmission options to choose from. The 1.5-litre petrol is mated to a 6-Speed Manual and an Intelligent Variable Transmission will be on offer too. While the 1.5-litre diesel will have a 6-Speed Manual and a 6-Speed Automatic. The 1.4-litre petrol, meanwhile, will only be offered with 7DCT (Dual-Clutch Transmission).

A few days back, we reported that Hyundai has already increased the production so as to ensure faster deliveries and now that the Creta has already received an amazing response, the people at Hyundai will surely be fascinated. The only thing which we don’t know about the new Creta is the price which will be revealed on 17th March. Once launched, the Creta is going to lock horns with the other Midsize SUVs like the Kia Seltos, Jeep Compass, MG Hector and the Tata Harrier.