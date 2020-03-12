Audi India Inaugurates New Service Facility In Secunderabad

After two back-to-back product launches, Audi India is now strengthening its service facilities across the country and has inaugurated a new service outlet in Secunderabad. Spread over a total area of 27,000 sq. ft., Audi Service Secunderabad houses 17 bays and an exclusive body shop facility. It has the capacity to service 34 cars per day in a single shift. Technicians trained by Audi ensure the efficient upkeep of vehicles with approved equipment, tools and technologies to meet Audi standards. This new service facility will further strengthen the brand’s commitment towards customers in Secunderabad and Telangana.

Under the ‘Workshop First’ strategy, Audi India is entering Tier II and Tier III cities with a promise to reach closer to its Customers. This strategy entails the establishment of a workshop first; followed by a gradual plan to bring-in a showroom thereafter. Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Telangana is an important market for Audi India as well as the overall luxury car industry. We are delighted to inaugurate our new service facility in Secunderabad, thereby creating an additional touch point in terms of network and bringing customers closer to the brand. We accelerated our network growth in 2019 with the launch of new showroom in Hyderabad and new service facilities in Vijayawada and Trivandrum. We will further strengthen this in 2020 and are confident that these facilities will set new benchmarks in the luxury car market.”

This year, Audi India launched its two flagship vehicles – the Q8 SUV and the A8L sedan. Both will be offered with petrol engines only and offer the very best of technologies offered by the brand. The Q8 SUV asks for INR 1.33 crore ex-showroom and is powered by a 3.0-litre, 6-cylinder TFSI motor which is BS6 compliant and cranks out 350 hp and 500 Nm torque, paired with an 8-speed Tiptronic gearbox. This is the only engine option on offer. Power is sent to all four wheels via the brands famed Quattro system and rear-wheel steering is being offered as optional. The big Audi can hit a top speed of 250 km/h and go from 0 – 100 km/h in 5.9 seconds. The Q8 is being offered with air suspension as standard which allows changing the ride height and also responds accordingly to Sport and Comfort modes. On the other hand, prices for the A8L start at INR 1.56 Crore and the sedan is powered by a 3.0L petrol engine which generates 340hp and 500 Nm of torque, propelling the car from 0-100 in 5.7 seconds.