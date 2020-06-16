Hyundai Creta Reclaims Top Spot After Bookings Cross 30,000-mark

Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has re-established its supremacy in the SUV segment with all-new Creta clocking over 30,000 bookings since launch and topping sales charts in May to lead the Indian market in Unlock 1.0. The all-new second generation of the Creta was launched in March this year.

Hyundai Creta made its debut in the Indian market five years ago and was the undisputed champion in the compact mid-size SUV segment until the Kia Seltos arrived last year. With a completely revamped look and features, the Creta has managed to snatch back its numero uno position from its Korean cousin.

Commenting on the achievement Mr Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “All New Creta has introduced many industry firsts, becoming an instant hit among customers at launch. Unlocking this achievement of 30,000 bookings despite such challenging conditions stands testament to the Creta’s popularity and exclusive appeal. We are confident it will continue to drive customer delight and lead the way back towards normalcy in Automobile sales, with its immense success.”

Hyundai, in a press statement on Tuesday, informed that Creta 2020 has been the most enquired and most searched product among all its cars on its online sales platform. The company further added that 55% of the bookings have been for the diesel variants. This shows an extremely interesting factor at a time when the clear trend in the automotive industry is lined in favour of petrol models.

Best-Selling Attributes

A bestseller in its segment, the all-new Creta has consistently been the preferred SUV in India, with customers opting for variants with features such as Voice-Enabled Smart Panoramic Sunroof, Drive Mode Select, Traction Control Modes, Bose Premium Sound System (8 Speakers), Auto Healthy Air Purifier with Digital Display and Paddle Shifters.

To add further, the new generation Creta offers Hyundai’s new BS6 compliant 1.4 l Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine with 7 DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) gaining immense popularity among buyers. It also offers customers complete peace of mind with Hyundai’s Wonder Warranty Options – 3 Years/unlimited kms or 4 years/60 000 kms or 5 years/50 000 kms.

Other powertrains and transmission options consist of the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit and a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi Diesel which are coupled with a six-speed manual as standard. As an option, the petrol unit can be had with an IVT automatic transmission and the diesel unit can be had with a six-speed torque converter. The 1.5-litre petrol motor kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm of peak torque while the solo diesel unit produces a maximum power output of 115 PS and 250 Nm. The smaller yet very capable 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of peak torque.