MG Hector Plus Enters Production: What’s New?

Almost all the SUVs in the C-segment are about to offer a more spacious version with more seats. To name a few, there will be the Tata Gravitas, extended versions of the Kia Seltos and the Creta and one which will probably be launched before all the aformentioned vehicles – The MG Hector Plus. MG Motor India today commenced the commercial production of the SUV at its Halol plant and the SUV should go on sale in India in July 2020.

What’s new?

It was first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 and garnered a good response from visitors. The standard Hector comes with a five-seat configuration while the Hector Plus will come with captain seats in the middle row and a third row to suit family needs. In profile, there is not much difference between the two vehicles. Basically, Hector Plus is developed for people who want a Hector but the 5-seat configuration of the standard model doesn’t suffice for them.

If you are wondering, the wheelbase of the Hector has remained the same despite the fact that the Hector Plus will most probably be available in 6-seater (2+2+2) configuration. We are expecting it to be equipped with features like a 10-inch+ touchscreen infotainment system, automatic AC and a panoramic sunroof. When it comes to exterior changes, MG claims that the Hector Plus will feature a new grille, sharper headlamps and taillamps, redesigned bumpers and skidplates. The Hector is an attractive MPV and these minor design changes will only make it look better than the standard model.

Powertrain options

The standard BS6 compliant Hector which is on sale currently offers both, petrol and design engine options. There is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol motor that churns out 143PS and 250Nm of torque. Also available is a hybrid variant with the gasoline option. The diesel mill is a 2.0-litre turbo unit that develops 170PS and 350Nm of torque. All the mills have a 6-speed manual gearbox, while the petrol unit (non-hybrid) gets an automatic DCT as well. We won’t be surprised if we get to see the same engine options making their way to MG Hector Plus as well.

Speaking on the development, Manish Manek, Chief Plant Officer, MG Motor India, said, “The Hector Plus is aimed at addressing specific family needs with captain seats in the middle row and the third row for teenagers. Further augmenting the Hector brand family, the Hector Plus stands out as the smarter choice with advanced technology, best-in-class safety, and unmatched comfort.”

OTA updates will make the experience more seamless

When MG Hector was first launched, it became the first internet car in India. The connectivity options that it had and the tech-laden cabin with voice assistance was unmatched in its segment. MG is looking forward to taking the game even farther with the Hector Plus. MG Hector Plus will also come integrated with Over the Air (OTA) technology, allowing customers to update software/firmware, feature themes, and infotainment content seamlessly. MG has built quite a momentum for itself in the Indian market with Hector and ZS EV. The Hector Plus will only help the carmaker strengthen its position in the Indian car market.