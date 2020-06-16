Mahindra Launches Supro Ambulance In BS6 form

Mahindra & Mahindra has today announced the launch of the BS6-spec Supro Ambulance in the domestic market. It has been developed in-house on the brand’s Supro van architecture. It has been quoted with a competitive price tag of Rs. 6.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai).

The BS6 Supro is offered in two variants- LX and ZX and the first batch of the vehicles have been manufactured exclusively for Maharashtra state government to meet the need for ambulances to fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The state has been the centre of Covid-19 infections with the maximum number of positive cases reported from Maharashtra.

Technical Specifications

Mahindra says that Supro Ambulance is fitted with essential equipment like foldable stretcher cum trolley, medical kit box, provision for an oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher along with internal lighting, flame resistant interiors, and an announcement system. On the outside, the vehicle is equipped with AIS 125 certified retro-reflective decals, 75% frosted windows, and a beacon light with a siren.

The variants have been developed to assist medical and health services, especially during the ongoing global pandemic. It is driven by Mahindra’s powerful DI engine, which delivers 47 HP and 100 Nm of torque. It is paired with a five-speed manual transmission. The compact dimensions of the ambulance enable easy manoeuvrability on Indian roads, resulting in faster movement of patients requiring critical care, and saving more lives.

Speaking on this occasion, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “As a caring and responsible corporate citizen, Mahindra wants to enable people to rise by driving positive change in their lives. The launch of Supro Ambulance to support medical caretakers to move people safely and in time is a clear testimony of this philosophy. This is one more step by Mahindra to fight the pandemic, in addition to the manufacturing of face shields, ventilators and sanitizers.”

Mahindra is additionally providing the Supro ambulance with a warranty package of 2 years/ 60,000 kilometres. The members of the UDAY program will receive a lifetime insurance of Rs.10 lakh along with other benefits. Simultaneously, the widespread Mahindra dealer network and technicians facilitate easy repairs and maintenance. Mahindra claims that the Supro brand offers India’s widest range of passenger & cargo vehicles with 9 offerings having various different body styles, engine options, and fuel options, catering to varied customer segments.