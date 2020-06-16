Pre-Launch Bookings Open For Honda Civic BS6 Diesel

Where it was earlier assumed that the Honda Civic will only be sold with a petrol engine in the BS6 era, Honda Cars India has now opened pre-launch bookings for the sedan’s diesel-powered version. The diesel-powered Honda Civic will go on sale from July 2020.

Customers can book the sedan from the comfort of their home through HCIL’s online sales platform “Honda from Home”, alongside the company’s authorized dealership network across the country. The Honda Civic’s petrol version has been BS-6 compliant since its launch in March 2019. On the other hand, the BS6 diesel engine will be an upgraded version of the 1.6-litre i-DTEC motor, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Upon introduction in 2019, the 10th-generation Honda Civic was offered in 5 variants, three of which were powered by the petrol motor and two were propelled by the oil burner. Prices of this sedan now start at INR 17.93 lakh (ex-showroom) for the petrol-powered version, while prices for the diesel version are yet to be announced. The Civic’s BS4 diesel version was offered in two variants – VX and ZX, at a price of INR 20.49 lakh and INR 22.29 lakh, respectively.

In its BS4 form, the 1.6-litre i-DTEC engine developed 120 PS at 4,000 rpm and 300 Nm of torque at 2,000 rpm. With the BS6 upgrade, expect those numbers to remain more or less the same, however, tailpipe emissions will be considerably less and there will most certainly be a hike in price. We expect the Honda Civic BS6 diesel to continue with its existing features and appearance and besides the engine, there might not be any other updates.

So things which will remain are the LED headlights, that fastback style body language, 17″ alloys, boomerang-shaped taillights, parking sensors and a rearview camera. On the inside, things like 6-airbags, 7-inch colour infotainment system, Dual-zone climate control, 6-way adjustable from the driver’s seat, sunroof, ABS with EBD & BA, ESP and everything else, will continue to be on offer. Along with the diesel-powered Civic, Honda will introduce the new-generation City, the BS6 WR-V and the Jazz hatchback in the coming weeks.