Ducati launches the Desmo450 MX in India at Rs 17.24 lakh

Pure motocross machines are rare in India. Yet the excitement around off road riding keeps growing every year. Adding fresh energy to this space, Ducati has now introduced the Desmo450 MX in India. It is priced at Rs 17.24 lakh ex-showroom and marks the brand’s first dedicated motocross motorcycle in the country.
The new bike first appeared globally last year and now it has finally reached India. Deliveries will begin by the end of March and the motorcycle will be sold through four Ducati dealerships in New Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Pune.
This model is not meant for normal roads. It is built purely for dirt tracks and motocross racing.
Engine and performance
Powering the Desmo450 MX is a new single cylinder engine developed by Ducati.
Key engine details
- 449.6cc liquid cooled single cylinder engine
- Desmodromic valve system
- 63.5hp power output
- 53.5Nm torque
- Maximum rev limit of 11,900rpm
- 5 speed gearbox with quickshifter
The Desmodromic system is normally used on Ducati’s high performance road motorcycles. With this setup the engine can deliver strong power across the rev range while keeping control during aggressive riding.
Lightweight chassis and hardware
The motorcycle focuses heavily on low weight and agility.
Important chassis highlights
- Aluminium perimeter frame with fewer welds
- Wet weight of 104.8kg without fuel
- Fully adjustable Showa suspension
- 310mm front suspension travel
- 301mm rear suspension travel
- Brembo braking system
The frame design improves rigidity while keeping the bike light. This is very important in motocross where riders constantly jump, slide and change direction.
Electronics and technology
Ducati has also added modern electronics to help riders manage the power.
Key electronic features
- Traction control
- Launch control
- Engine brake control
- Two riding modes
- Adjustments through X Link smartphone app using WiFi
Ducati says the traction control system can read rear wheel slip very precisely and only intervene when needed.
Maintenance and track focus
Since this is a competition style bike, it requires regular servicing.
Service schedule highlights
- Oil change every 15 hours of riding
- Piston replacement every 45 hours
- Valve clearance inspection at similar intervals
The bike does not have lights, mirrors or road equipment. Because of this it cannot be registered for road use.
Rivals in India
India has only a few official motocross bikes on sale.
The Desmo450 MX competes with
- KTM 450 SX-F priced around Rs 10.25 lakh
- Kawasaki KX450 priced around Rs 9.92 lakh
The Ducati is much more expensive but it also brings unique engineering and premium components.
Final word
The Desmo450 MX marks Ducati’s first real step into the motocross segment in India. It is a focused machine for serious dirt riders and racing fans who want something rare and extremely capable on the track.