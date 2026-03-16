BMW M 1000 R arrives in India with 210hp power, priced at Rs 33.5 lakh

A new performance machine has arrived for motorcycle fans in India. BMW Motorrad India has introduced the BMW M 1000 R in the country with an ex-showroom price of Rs 33.50 lakh. The motorcycle comes as a completely built unit and pre bookings are now open at dealerships. Deliveries are expected to start from May 2026.
This model sits at the very top of BMW’s naked roadster lineup. It shares its roots with the famous BMW S 1000 R but adds more performance parts, lighter components and sharper styling.
The look of the motorcycle takes cues from BMW’s RR superbike family.
Key design details
- Dual LED headlights inspired by RR models
- M winglets for extra downforce at high speed
- Carbon wheels and carbon body parts
- Brake cooling ducts on the front mudguard
- Platinum grey metallic rear frame and swingarm
BMW says the winglets help improve stability. At around 220 kmph they can add nearly 11 kg of load on the front wheel which helps during hard acceleration and cornering.
Colour choices include
- Light White with M Motorsport graphics
- White Aluminium metallic matt
- Blackstorm metallic with M Motorsport theme
Buyers who want more track focused upgrades can select the optional M Competition Package.
This package adds
- Extra carbon components
- Adjustable M rider footrests
- M GPS laptrigger system
- Carbon chain guard and tank covers
- Pillion seat cover and pillion package
Power comes from a 999 cc inline four cylinder engine derived from the BMW S 1000 RR platform.
Performance numbers
- 210 hp at 13,750 rpm
- 113 Nm torque at 11,100 rpm
- 0 to 100 kmph in about 3.2 seconds
- Top speed close to 280 kmph
The engine uses BMW ShiftCam technology to improve torque in lower revs while keeping strong power at higher speeds. Lightweight parts like titanium valves and revised camshafts also help improve performance.
The electronics package is extensive.
Features include
- 6.5 inch TFT display with M graphics
- Riding modes – Rain, Road, Dynamic, Race and Race Pro
- Launch control
- Dynamic traction control with wheelie control
- Cruise control and heated grips
- Pit lane limiter
- Adaptive turning light and USB charging socket
BMW also offers a three year unlimited kilometre warranty along with roadside assistance. The coverage can be extended up to five years.
In India the closest rival to the M 1000 R is the Ducati Streetfighter V4 S, another powerful naked superbike in this price range.