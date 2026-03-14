Honda Drops 0 Series SUV and Sedan Amid EV Strategy Shift

Electric vehicle plans are changing quickly across the global auto industry. Honda has now made a major decision by cancelling two important electric vehicles that were earlier expected to enter production soon.
The Japanese carmaker has officially stopped development of the Honda 0 Series SUV and the Honda 0 Series sedan. These models were originally planned for production in North America and were among the first vehicles from Honda’s upcoming electric lineup.
These two cars were also part of Honda’s larger plan to introduce seven “0 Series” electric models by 2030. However, the company believes the current business environment for EVs has become difficult.
Key updates
- Honda has cancelled the 0 Series SUV and sedan
- The Acura RSX EV project has also been cancelled
- Production plans for North America are now dropped
- These cars were part of Honda’s future 0 Series lineup
According to Honda, several policy changes in the United States have created problems for the EV business. Government incentives for EV manufacturing and purchases have been reduced, while new tariff policies have also affected profits from petrol and hybrid vehicles.
Because of this situation, Honda believes starting production now could create bigger losses in the long term.
Financial impact
- Write down losses estimated between 340 billion and 570 billion yen
- Additional losses expected in the next financial year
- Total strategic impact could reach around 2.5 trillion yen
Competition is also becoming tougher, especially in China. Several new EV brands are entering the market with strong software focused vehicles.
Many of these companies are focusing heavily on software defined vehicles, advanced driver assistance systems and connected technology. Honda admitted that this shift has reduced the competitiveness of some of its products.
Another important detail is that the cancelled EVs were designed on a completely new electric platform developed from scratch.
What this means for India
Earlier reports suggested the Honda 0 Series SUV would come to India in 2026 as a full import, but that plan has now been cancelled as production in the US will no longer happen.
However, Honda’s overall EV plans for India remain unchanged.
Important for India
- Honda 0 Alpha electric SUV still confirmed
- Production planned at Tapukara plant in Rajasthan
- Expected launch around 2027
- India will also become an export hub for global markets including Japan
Honda has identified India as a key growth market where demand for new technology vehicles is increasing.
Going forward, the company will reorganise its global strategy and focus more on hybrid vehicles while continuing EV development in a flexible way. Honda is also expected to share more details about its long term automobile strategy in May 2026.