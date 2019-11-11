Hero Splendor iSmart BS-VI Deliveries Commence

Taking the honours for being the first BS-VI motorcycle to go on sale in the country, the new Hero Splendor iSmart has found its first customer already. Indra Prakash Singh of Delhi received the keys to the motorcycle from Naveen Chauhan – National Head of Sales at Hero MotoCorp. Launched just last week at INR 64,900, the new Hero Splendor iSmart has been developed in-house at Hero’s R&D facility in Jaipur and combines the bikemaker’s i3S start/stop technology with a fuel injection system. After the Hero Splendor, the Yamaha FZ-FI and FZS-FI have been introduced in BS-VI avatars too.

The new Splendor iSmart conforms to the strictest emission standards for two-wheelers in the World and now emits 45% less carbon monoxide and 88% lesser Nitrous oxide, compared to the BS-IV bike. It is powered by a 110cc engine which cranks out 9.89 Nm of torque @ 5,000 rpm, which is a 10% increase in comparison to the predecessor. In terms of power, the engine continues to deliver 9 PS at 7,500 rpm. Hero also claims that this new Splendor is also more fuel-efficient than the outgoing bike and its ground clearance has been increased from 165 mm to 180 mm, without any change in seat height.

The Bike’s FI system employs 6 sensors which include an oxygen sensor, an air pressure sensor in the manifold, an air inlet temperature sensor, a throttle position sensor, an engine oil temperature sensor and a bank angle sensor. The front forks now offer 120mm travel, 15mm more than the earlier bike, while the bike’s wheelbase has been extended by 36 mm to enhance straight-line stability. The Hero Splendor 110 iSmart FI tips the scales at 116 kilos and has been fitted with a 9.5-litre fuel tank.

The bike’s diamond-type frame is also all-new and has been tweaked for more agility. Hero Motocorp has also enhanced the lighting system to make the headlight brighter and the bike comes fitted with a 240 mm front disc brake and a 130 mm rear drum, governed by the bikemaker’s IBS system. The bike runs 80/100 tubeless tyres at both ends on alloy wheels. Instrumentation is via a semi-digital instrument console which includes an analogue fuel gauge and a speedometer and a digital display for the odometer and other readouts. The bike will be available Nationwide at Hero dealerships in the coming 3-4 weeks.