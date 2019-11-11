Ducati Streetfighter V4 Voted As The ‘Most Beautiful Bike’ At EICMA 2019

At the recently concluded EICMA 2019, some of the World’s most exciting new two-wheelers were revealed. The one which has been picked as the show stealer is the Ducati Streetfighter V4, which has been selected as “Most Beautiful Bike of the Show”. The verdict was decreed by the general public, which participated in large numbers, crowding the pavilions of the Milan-Rho International Fair in its five days of opening, and who voted at the Show or online.

The “Vote and win the most beautiful bike of the Show” competition, organized by the Italian magazine Motociclismo in collaboration with EICMA, reached its fifteenth edition this year, and for Ducati, this is the tenth victory. Over 14,500 enthusiasts expressed their preference and the Streetfighter V4 was the most voted motorcycle by both visitors to the Fair and users of the Motociclismo site. The new super-naked Ducati took first place with 36.7% of voters and a considerable advantage over the second-placed bike.

The ballot of the votes received took place on Sunday 10th November, the final day of the show, and was followed by the official ceremony outside on the stage of MotoLive in the presence of Giacomo Casartelli, Executive Director of EICMA and the Editor-in-Chief of Motociclismo Federico Aliverti, who presented the prestigious award. The ceremony for the “Most Beautiful Bike of the Show” was the last act of an intense week of exhibition and events that saw over half a million visitors at EICMA, an increase compared to 2018, confirming the positive signs of recovery coming from the motorcycle sector.

The Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a super-naked with high and wide handlebars. Tipping the scales at 178 kg, it is powered by a Desmosedici Stradale 1,103 cc engine with 208 hp, biplane wings and a latest-generation electronics package. In addition to the Streetfighter V4, the Panigale V2 and the 2020 Panigale V4, five new versions have also been introduced for 2020: the Multistrada 1260 S Grand Tour, the Diavel 1260 in the new “Dark Stealth” colouring and the Diavel 1260 S in “Ducati Red”, the Monster 1200 “Black on Black” and finally the Scrambler Icon Dark.