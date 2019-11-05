Hero Xtreme 1R Concept And Xpulse Rally Kit Introduced At EICMA 2019

Hero Motocorp added a concept to its Xtreme range of motorcycles at the EICMA 2019 today. Called the Hero Xtreme 1R concept, it previews the future of the Hero Xtreme motorcycle. While no technical details were shared, the bike features USD front forks, a flat handlebar and is a street-spec machine. Designed to appear aggressive, since it is a concept, it has been fitted with racing slicks and an aggressively upswept rear section which looks the part.

This sub-140 kilo concept will spawn into a new Xtreme motorcycle which will stay true to its USPs of fun, affordability, accessibility and sharp looks. Fitted with a single seat and several other bits which definitely won’t make it to the production bike, expect the styling to be toned down and the motorcycle to be a twin-seater when it makes it to the real world.

Also Read: Hero Motocorp Registers Highest-Ever Retail Sales For A Month In October 2019

However, for the enthusiast, Hero Motocorp revealed the Xpulse 200 Rally Kit which makes some serious changes to the bike. It features fully-adjustable and taller front and rear suspension, extended gear pedal, handlebar risers, flatter seats, rally tyres, 12/40t front and rear sprockets for better acceleration, extended side stand for the additional ground clearance and 275 mm clearance. The rally kit will be available in Hero dealerships in India, early next year. However, it has not been homologated for road use.

Expect to pay a slight premium in terms of price over the standard Xpulse 200. However, we are sold to the idea of this rally kit edition, which has been introduced to help budding rallyists and enthusiasts alike, across the World and India.

The festive season started with a bang for Hero Motocorp, as the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer reported record retail sales in the just concluded period – starting from Navratra till after Diwali. The Company’s highest-ever retail sales during this period were driven by double-digit growth in motorcycles, aided by growth in the sales of its newly-launched premium range. In October 2019, the Company despatched 599,248 units of motorcycles and scooters, however, registered highest-ever retail sales in any single calendar month – 12.84 lakh units in October 2019.