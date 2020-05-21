Hero MotoSports’ ‘Rally Life Navigator’ Initiative Picks Up Pace

Hero MotoSports Team Rally has introduced a one-of-a-kind digital initiative – The Rally Life Navigator, providing motorsports enthusiasts with some essence of the exciting rally racing world. Powered by the rally-racing team of the world’s largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, Hero MotoCorp, the Rally Life Navigator is an experiential boot-camp that aims to introduce rally enthusiasts to navigation, a key skill required in rally sport.

This competition is open to everyone and the initiative includes video tutorials and competitions that allow participants to learn basic road-book skills while digitally exploring the popular global rally destinations from the safety of their homes.

About The Initiative

Interested participants can visit the official website of The Rally Life Navigator (https://www.heromotosports.com/trlnavigator) to register and test their capabilities on the maps. After this, participants have to join Hero’s two Telegram groups- the Navigator Community and the Navigator Broadcast Channel.

Once you have registered yourself and joined the group, on the race day, a stage will be shared with all the competitors a few hours before the commencement of the race. All the roadbooks are already available on the website. The password to unlock a particular roadbook and the start co-ordinates will be given at the start time. The solution to a roadbook is a set of images in the form of screenshots of the start and finish point on Google Earth Pro and the details of the complete track need to be sent over the email. Hero Motorsport can also request GPS tracks from the rider if there is any confusion in the given solutions.

Wolfgang Fischer, Head – Hero MotoSports Team Rally said, “The ‘Rally Life Navigator’ is an interactive virtual platform for the global rally fan community to learn, engage in and digitally experience the rally life, especially in the current situation. The initiative aids the navigation journey of motorsport enthusiasts with tutorial videos, commonly used lexicons and training road-books using digital mapping. We are sure that the challenge will not only give the participants a rider’s perspective, but also build their appetite to experience the rally-life in the real world.”

The challenges are timed competitions between the riders who chose to participate. At the end of every challenge, a ranking is generated on the basis of time taken to solve a particular road-book correctly. The initiative has already witnessed overwhelming response so far with nearly 1000 global registrations for eight road-book training sessions and three competitive navigation challenges.

In the first three challenges, participants virtually navigated through the Dakar 2017 track covering 89 kms of fast-piste in Paraguay for challenge #1, 105 kms through the mixed terrain of Morocco for challenge #2 and through 92 kms in dunes of Jaisalmer with multiple stages of The Desert Storm Rally for challenge #3.