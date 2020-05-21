Royal Enfield Recalls Himalayan, Interceptor And Continental GT In International Markets

Royal Enfield has issued a recall or as the company likes to call it, a precautionary service intervention, for three of its bikes. The recall affects three RE bikes, namely, Royal Enfield Interceptor 650, Royal Enfield Continental GT 650, and Royal Enfield Himalayan.

This recall has been issued for customers from the U.K., the rest of Europe and Korean markets. The recall affects 15,200 units of the three models and addresses an issue with the corroding of the brake caliper. The corrosion was linked to specific countries as the roads in these countries used a certain combination of salts to prevent the formation of ice during winters. A long-term and sustained exposure to these roads is claimed to be the reason behind the corrosion.

According to the manufacturer, this corrosion causes damage to the brake caliper piston bore and assemblies, and can result in an unusual braking sound, increased brake drag and may impact braking action. The said models will now be recalled for inspection, cleaning and part replacement.

Also READ: Royal Enfield Dealer Finds A Unique Method To Promote The Interceptor

The Chennai-based bike maker claimed that the current issue was reported only on a few units of the aforementioned models but the company has decided to undertake a proactive, safety-related service action. The company claimed that in a later phase, as a preventive measure, the caliper assemblies on these motorcycles will be replaced with the improved part, before the end of this year.

In a media statement, the company stated that the safety of the riders is of prime importance to them and that the company is deeply committed to the duty of care to all its customers. It added that Royal Enfield is committed to swiftly implement the service action, and customers will be contacted through respective local dealerships. It also claimed that the aforementioned models are rigorously tested to global validation standards of quality and durability.

This recall has, however, not affected any Royal Enfield motorcycle sold in India. On the business front, Royal Enfield has begun its operations at its Chennai facility after shutting down due to the lockdown imposed as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Its next big launch in the Indian market is supposed to be the Meteor 350, which will replace the Thunderbird 350X.