Hero Motocorp To Donate 60 First-Responder Mobile Ambulances

For a vast country like India, the current lockdown has made reaching rural and remote areas considerably difficult. Considering the same, Hero MotoCorp has pledged to donate 60 units of its first-responder mobile ambulance to authorities. The move will definitely assist our frontline workers in reaching hard to access areas in our battle against covid-19.

Also read: BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T Appears On Website Ahead of Launch

Regular-sized ambulance vans find it considerably harder to penetrate the remote and rural areas and now that the pandemic has started reaching even the distant corners of the country, this initiative by Hero became the need of the hour. These custom-built utilitarian mobile ambulances will provide medical assistance to the otherwise hard to reach areas.

These mobile ambulances are built around the Xtreme 200R motorcycle. Though it is due for a BS6 upgrade but even in its BS4 guise, it was a potent motorcycle. The peppy engine and riding dynamics make it a capable utilitarian mobile ambulance. As per the company, the ambulance accessories’ kit includes first-aid kit, oxygen cylinder, fire extinguisher, a siren as well as ‘laying-down’ arrangement for the patient. The Xtreme 200R in its BS4 guise used to make 18.4 PS of power at 8000 rpm and 17.1 Nm of torque at 6500 rpm from its 199.6 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine. The engine came mated to a 5-speed transmission. These custom built first responders will be provided to multiple authorities across the country.

Hero’s efforts aren’t limited to just this as previously the Hero Group has committed a corpus of Rs 100 Crore (US$ 14 million) as aid for the ongoing COVID-19 relief-efforts in India. Half of this sum, or Rs 50 Crore, is being contributed to the PM-Cares Fund and the remaining Rs 50 crore is being spent in other relief efforts. The contribution doesn’t end here as the BML Munjal University – run by the Hero Group at Dharuhera in the state of Haryana in India – has offered its 2000-bed hostel for use as isolation & treatment ward by the local health department. Hero MotoCorp is also distributing more than 15,000 meals to daily wage-workers, stranded laborers and homeless families in several areas of Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat every day.