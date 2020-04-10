BS6 Hero Xpulse 200T Appears On Website Ahead of Launch

Hero recently revealed specifications of the BS6 Xpulse 200 on their website. When they first launched the Xpulse 200, it was accompanied by a more road-biased, touring-friendly Xpulse 200T. It shouldn’t come as a surprise that they have teased the launch of Xpulse 200T on their website. Sometime back, Hero took the Xpulse 200T off their website hinting that they would come back with a BS6 iteration of the same, soon.

Also read: BS6 Hero Xtreme 200S To Be Launched Soon

The Xpulse 200T shares most mechanical components with the Xpulse 200, like the same suspension setup and the same engine. What sets it apart from the Xpulse 200 is its more road-biased riding dynamics. Instead of a larger wheel upfront and spoke wheels, it gets 17-inch alloys at both ends which are wrapped in 100/80 and 130/70 rubber. This motorcycle also gets an LCD instrument cluster with Bluetooth and turn-by-turn navigation.

As compared to the Xpulse 200, it looks visually different too and carries a retro vibe, all thanks to the round headlamp. Smaller wheels with stickier tyres lend it more capabilities on road as compared to its more off-road biased twin, the Xpulse 200. The Xpulse 200 received a thorough upgrade while making a transition to BS6. In the process of being BS6 compliant, it gained an oil cooler along with 3 kg increase in weight. The same can be expected for the Xpulse 200T as well. The BS6 Xpulse 200 also experienced a slight decrease in power and now makes 17.8 bhp of power and 16.4 nm of torque. The same tweaked engine will be carried over in the Xpulse 200T too.

Hero Motocorp hasn’t revealed the prices of the Xpulse 200 and it is expected that they will reveal the prices in an event hosted virtually. Once launched, both the Xpulse 200 siblings will receive a bump in price. Apart from teasing the launch of BS6 Xpulse 200T, they have also teased the Xtreme 200S, which is the faired version of their naked motorcycle, the Xtreme 200R.