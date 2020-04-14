Last Remaining 991-Generation Porsche 911 Speedster To be Auctioned For Covid-19 Relief

Automobile manufacturers from around the world are coming up with new ways every day to provide relief funds for the Covid-19 outbreak. Porsche too has decided to contribute to the cause by auctioning the last of the previous-gen 911. The proceeds from the auction will go directly towards the relief fund for the pandemic. The last generation Porsche 911 is in its limited-edition ‘Speedster’ avatar. The auction will take place online and will be handled by RM Sotheby’sauction on 15th April 2020 at 11 a.m. eastern time, ending on April 22 at 1 p.m. eastern. Interested parties should head over to RM Sotheby’s dedicated site to register.

It isn’t the first time that Porsche is auctioning its fine piece of machinery to the public because back in 2018, they also auctioned a special edition 911 Turbo Project Gold which sold for nearly $3.4 million US! Expect this Porsche 911 Speedster to surpass that amount significantly. The whole amount from the auction will go to the United Way Worldwide fund.

The whole journey of the Speedster trim of Porsche 911 is very interesting, Porsche wasn’t planning to build a speedster in the first place and unveiled it just in its concept form. After the concept gained huge popularity among the circles of car enthusiasts, they demanded Porsche to put it into production and guess what? They obliged. Porsche finally decided to make 1,948 units of the 911 Speedster.

They didn’t develop it from ground up though as the chassis was borrowed from 911 GT3 and the body shell from the Carrera 4 Cabriolet. By fusing it all together, they formed a roofless, two-door limited production sportscar that marks the last of the analogue Porsche’s ever. Under the hood lies a 4.0-litre, naturally aspirated Flat-6 engine that delivers 493 hp and redlines at a whopping 9,000 rpm! It was certainly built for purists, the reason why Porsche has coupled the engine with a 6-Speed manual transmission instead of going with an automatic transmission. The most striking design element of the Porsche 911 Speedster has to be the double-bubble designed rear end.

It will go under the hammer at the RM Sotheby’s auction on April 15 which will be held online. For the person who bids the most, Porsche has some more things on offer apart from the already exclusive 911 Speedster. The owner will receive a 911 Speedster Heritage Design Chronograph wristwatch with a letter of authenticity – proving it is the final example and a rare opportunity to privately tour the Porsche development centre and test track in Weissach, Germany.