Here’s Everything the KTM 390 Adventure Offers More than the 250 Adventure for the the Extra INR 56K

KTM, after a long wait, finally launched the 250 Adventure yesterday at INR 2.48 Lakh. As soon as the price was out, social media was abuzz with debates sparkling between fellow motorcyclists that whether it is worth spending that much amount on the 250 Adventure or go ahead, pay some more and get the 390 Adventure instead. The 250 Adventure now serves as the entry-level model in the KTM Adventure line-up and is primarily developed to make the range more accessible.

More details

When we compare the prices of both the motorcycles, the 390 Adventure asks for around INR 56,000 more as its ex-showroom price currently stands at INR 3.04 Lakh. So what exactly the 390 Adventure brings on the table for all the extra money it asks over the 250? We take a look.

More oomph

The monikers suggest that the 390 Adventure is more powerful as compared to the 250 Adventure. The KTM ADV 390 uses the same engine found on the Duke 390 in the exact same tune. So what you have under the seat is the manic 373cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine which churns out 43.5ps of peak power @ 9000 rpm and 37nm torque @ 7000 rpm. These explosive numbers make the ADV 390 the indisputable king in its segment as far as performance on tap is considered. On the other hand, the 250 Adventure gets the same BS6 compliant 250cc, single-cylinder engine found in the Duke 250. This engine is capable of producing a maximum power output of 29.6bhp at 9,000 rpm and 24Nm of peak torque output at 7,500 rpm. Just like its elder sibling, the 390 Adventure, KTM hasn’t tweaked the characteristics of the engine. It is expected to carry the same high-revving nature of the 250cc engine. Extra displacement and a lot more performance.

Electronics

Being a KTM, the ADV 390 is loaded up to the brim with modern-day tech such as Traction Control, quickshifter, cornering ABS and a 5-inch TFT screen with Bluetooth connectivity. Neither of these features are found on the KTM 250 Adventure. It does get switchable ABS and an LCD instrument cluster which looks better than the one found on the Duke 250. But when it comes to overall equipment, the 390 Adventure is leagues ahead of any other motorcycle in its segment.

Traction control and the cornering ABS certainly make the 390 Adventure safer option than any of its rivals as the electronic aids have your back, in case you find yourselves in a tricky situation. On the other hand, the quickshifter adds to the overall riding pleasure. Its 5-inch TFT screen also comes with Bluetooth connectivity which the 250 Adventure doesn’t get.

LED headlamps

LED headlamps are all the rage nowadays and the ones found on the 390 Adventure are one of the best in its segment. The 250 Adventure, on the other hand, has to make do with halogen headlamp setup but it does get the same DRL treatment though.

Metzeler Tourance tyres

For the extra few bucks that you pay for the KTM 390 Adventure, Metzeler Tourance tyres become a part of the proposition. The 250 Adventure has to make do with MRF MoGrip Meteor tyres. When it comes to overall performance, it is expected that the Metzelers will prove to be better than the MRFs but when it comes to affordability, MRF will certainly trump the Metzelers.

The similarities

The KTM 250 Adventure might have missed on a couple of things but it does get the same set of cycle parts as the 390 Adventure. Being an ADV tourer, the Adventure 250 has borrowed a lot of parts from its elder brother- KTM Adventure 390. The bike comes with the same trellis frame with inverted non-adjustable front forks along with a rear mono-shock. KTM also uses identical 100/90-19 front and 130/80-17 rear wheel sizes. Like the India-spec 390 Adventure, the 250’s 43mm WP Apex fork is not adjustable, and at the rear, the WP Apex monoshock gets only preload adjustment. The suspension travel (170mm front/ 177mm rear) and ground clearance of 200mm is identical to the 390’s as well.