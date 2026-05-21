New Mercedes GLE and GLS Night Edition SUVs Launched In India With Exclusive Dark Styling

Big luxury SUVs already have a strong road presence, and that darker styling usually makes them stand out even more. Mercedes-Benz is now using that same formula with the newly launched GLE and GLS Night Edition models in India with black styling details, fresh cabin treatment, and a few extra features over the regular versions.
These editions will be sold in limited numbers. Mercedes-Benz also highlighted that India has become one of its strongest global markets for both the GLE and GLS SUVs over the years.
The GLE Night Edition starts at Rs 1.05 crore, while the GLS Night Edition range begins from Rs 1.41 crore, ex-showroom.
Price list:
- GLE 300d 4Matic Night Edition – Rs 1.05 crore
- GLE 450 4Matic Night Edition – Rs 1.14 crore
- GLS 450 4Matic Night Edition – Rs 1.41 crore
- GLS 450d 4Matic Night Edition – Rs 1.43 crore
Engine choices
Mercedes continues with both petrol and diesel options for the Night Edition range.
GLE variants:
- 2.0-litre diesel engine producing 270 hp and 550 Nm
- 3.0-litre petrol engine producing 380 hp and 500 Nm
GLS variants:
- 3.0-litre petrol engine with 380 hp
- 3.0-litre inline-six diesel engine with 367 hp and 750 Nm
Every version comes paired with:
- 9-speed automatic transmission
- 4Matic all-wheel drive system
Air suspension is available across all Night Edition models.
The diesel variants feel stronger during quick acceleration and highway cruising, while the petrol versions deliver smoother performance. The GLE 450 can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in around 5.6 seconds. Both GLS versions complete the same run in close to 6.1 seconds. The GLE 300d can reach a top speed of 230 kmph, while the remaining variants can go up to 250 kmph.
Dark themed styling package
Mercedes has given both SUVs a more stealthy appearance with several black-finished elements spread across the body.
Buyers can choose between:
- Obsidian Black
- Alpine Grey
Among the two, Alpine Grey is reserved only for the Night Edition models.
Other styling additions include:
- Gloss black bumper inserts
- Black roof finish
- Dark finished ORVMs
- Black detailing around the exterior
The GLS continues with its large and commanding look, while the GLE appears slightly more athletic with this package. Large alloy wheels and clean body lines further add to the premium appearance. Mercedes says these colour combinations and styling elements will remain exclusive to the Night Edition range and will not be offered on regular variants.
Cabin layout and features
The dark treatment continues inside as well. Mercedes has used new material combinations which are not offered in the standard trims.
Key cabin highlights include:
- Black Nappa leather seats
- Anthracite open-pore oak wood trim
- Illuminated black door sills
The cabin feels richer because of the darker finish and contrast detailing. A head-up display is standard across all Night Edition models. Rear passengers in the GLS also get dedicated entertainment screens.
The GLE has already built a strong customer base in India over the years, and this new edition adds more premium touches to that package.
One major addition is seen in the GLE Night Edition. It now gets Airmatic air suspension as standard equipment. This setup was earlier missing on the four-cylinder version. The suspension is expected to improve comfort levels during city drives as well as long-distance travel.
Limited production run
Mercedes-Benz is offering these Night Edition SUVs as part of a limited global series. Because of that, availability in India will also remain restricted.
The updates are more about exclusivity and styling rather than major mechanical changes. Buyers looking for a more unique version of the GLE or GLS may find these editions more appealing than the standard models.
Availability will stay limited, which also gives these versions a slightly more exclusive feel compared to the regular lineup.