Maruti Suzuki Takes an Indirect Aim at Its Rivals in its Latest Tweet

Social media banters between Indian automotive manufacturers are the talk of the town these days, with Tata Motors being the most ruthless of them all. Witty banters being exchanged between automotive manufacturers isn’t a new thing in international markets as it has been happening since time immemorial, particularly between the leading German carmakers. When we talk about our own scenario here, Maruti Suzuki has been at the receiving end of the banters, with Tata Motors targeting it because of the Maruti S-Presso’s zero safety rating in Global NCAP crash tests.

Although Maruti Suzuki did release an official statement, denying the claims by Global NCAP, it hasn’t actively taken part in any social media exchange. Until now.

In a recent tweet by Maruti Suzuki, the carmaker underlined that it is India’s favourite automobile brand accompanied by a trending meme template “This claim is undisputed.” If you don’t spend your precious time on social media networks, it is worth noting that ‘This claim is disputed/undisputed’ memes have been circulating recently with users making their own versions of the template. Maruti Suzuki seems to have joined the latest trend with this tweet. The caption of the post read, “And we’re dedicated to continue strengthening our place in all your hearts – our favourite family of customers!”

A brief history lesson

Though it isn’t a direct jab at any particular manufacturer, it can be seen as an indirect response to the recent assault by Tata Motors. For the uninitiated, Tata Motors took a dig at the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, which scored a zero star rating in the Global NCAP safety test.

Tata Motors posted a tweet showing a broken cup with coffee beans inside, boasting about the Tiago, that has stored a 4-star rating in the GNCAP safety test. Not only this, but Tata Motors also took a shot at the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. Tata Motors posted an image on its social media handle taking a straight aim at the Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS’ safety rating of 2 stars.

Maruti’s tweet is very subtle as compared to the ones shot by Tata Motors and it basically entails that it is indeed the largest-selling passenger vehicle company. These social media banters are getting mixed response from the audience with some people enjoying the rivalry while some think that it is baseless.